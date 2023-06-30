Summer Self-Care: Hair, Skin And Style

By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Style & Beauty

Summer in Las Vegas is heating up. Incorporate these self-care tips for a summertime glow. Whether on the way to meet friends at the pool or for shopping with the girls, here are summer self-care tips for hair, skin and style.

Exfoliate

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ordinary (@theordinary)

Slough away dead skin to let the smooth and moisturized layers push through to the surface with physical and chemical exfoliants. Plan to exfoliate days before any outdoor events since photosensitivity increases following this type of treatment.

The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution is a chemical exfoliant. The serum works at the skin's surface to break down dead skin, which effortlessly rinses off to reveal smooth, buoyant skin. Less invasive than a clinical chemical peel, which may cause the skin to visibly peel for weeks, an at-home chemical peel from brands like The Ordinary has zero recovery time.

Fitness

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TruFusion Summerlin - LV, NV (@trufusionsummerlin)

Tone up in the fitness studio, at home, in the gym or on the trails. A quick 20-minute at-home workout boosts the mood and blood flow when in a pinch. Stay-at-home moms, remote workers and homebodies can stay in without missing strength training.

Make exercise a social event and invite your friends to a studio class or a hike. Get a sweat session in and have fun while doing it together. Even just one to two weeks of working out can make a difference in the tone and definition of muscles.

Hair

Deep condition your hair once to twice weekly to avoid being mistaken for the scarecrow from Wizard of Oz. Dry, brittle hair looks good on no one, but you can remedy parched strands with a bit of extra love and attention. Check out these deep conditioning tips to achieve lustrous flowing locks.

See Also: Healthy Hair Solutions For Hot Desert Climates

Moisturize

Exfoliation primes the skin for optimal absorption cream, lotion, butter and oil. Lotions and creams in the warmer months topped with body oils add sheen while sealing in the moisture. Use light, non-comedogenic face moisturizers and gels with a rich eye cream for that extra volume.

Outfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandro Paris Officiel (@sandroparis)

A floppy hat or a silk scarf can add an extra dimension to the look and additional protection from the sun for those who burn easily. Bright shoes and a purse to match. Strappy sandals, kitten heels, platforms and wedges are all great options to step out in style.

Smile

Avoid foods and beverages that stain teeth, like pomegranates, coffee and red wine, the day before and the day of your event. Whiten teeth during the weeks leading up to your next poolside appearance to reap the maximum effect. Crest White Strips, professional whitening sessions at dental offices and charcoal products offer solutions for whiter smiles. Frame beautiful teeth with pillow-soft lips with the help of sugar scrubs and daily use of SPF lip products. Layer shimmery gloss on top, or go for a matte look over hydrated lips.

Tan

Golden skin can elevate any summer look. SPF 50 or higher reapplied every few hours blocks harmful UVB/UVA rays while letting the sun deepen skin tone. For a natural and healthy added tanning boost, turn to fresh pressed juice shots with carrots, ginger, turmeric and other tan-intensifying fruits and vegetables before laying out.

Spray tans and foam tanners offer a sun-kissed look topically, sans the increased risk of sunburn. Even medium to deep skin tones can get an added glow with a spray tan. Get some sun responsibly before the pool party to show up glowing.