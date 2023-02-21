Step Inside Dawson Design Group's Stunning Property at The Summit Club

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Home & Real Estate Home & Real Estate Feature Home & Real Estate



Las Vegas-based Attanasio Landscape Architecture brightened up the neutral facade of the home with colorful flowers and lush greenery.

Tucked within The Summit Club in Summerlin, this contemporary new build impresses with clean-lined architecture by Bill Hayer of Hayer Architecture and modern-chic interior design by Anita Dawson of Dawson Design Group.

A project three years in the making, this new build in The Summit Club in Summerlin was carefully crafted from 2018 to 2021. Built by Las Vegas’ award-winning Raftery Homes, the estate is the culmination of a dream team of talented creatives, including Bill Hayer of Hayer Architecture, Anita Dawson of Dawson Design Group and Attanasio Landscape Architecture. “This new-construction project is the primary residence for an empty-nest couple, and the addition of a generous guest suite allows for extended stays by friends and family,” explains Hayer. “We oriented the house to take full advantage of the golf course and spectacular Las Vegas Strip views.”

Positioned along the 18-hole, Tom Fazio-designed golf course at The Summit Club, the home’s fairway sightlines give way to the beautiful desert backdrop. “The house design interacts with the golf course environment... as well as views of the red rocks and mountains up to Mount Charleston,” continues Hayer. “All of the east-facing 10-foot glass doors are motorized and pocketing; this creates a magical blurring of inside and outside.”



Large-scale glass walls bring the outdoors in.

That indoor-outdoor connection also extends to the marriage between the architecture and interior design. “The architecture was inspired by the clients’ desire for a modern home with ample natural light,” says Hayer. “The home was designed to support their casual lifestyle and entertain family and friends.” Dawson took her design cues from this starting point. “For the interiors, the palette was heavily influenced by the natural desert backdrop. Our clients wanted a sophisticated, softly contemporary home; think luxury hotel suite,” Dawson explains. “We did encourage them to be a bit more modern than they probably would have originally thought about, but we kept things timeless.”

That timeless approach is seen throughout the space’s well-appointed finishes. “We sourced Portuguese limestone in both honed and leathered finishes for the walls and floors throughout,” says Dawson, who also utilized a custom-fabricated matte-finish bleached walnut for select floors, and bleached cedar accents for the ceilings.



Designer Anita Dawson opted for gorgeous stone slabs on the primary bathroom’s walls in place of using small tiles.

Dawson also had her work cut out for her with the home’s sprawling square footage. “Most of the furniture and rugs needed to be custom-made in order to work with the large scale of the home, such as an 18-foot sofa and 22-foot square handknotted rug,” she says.

Further, adding pops of color with a curated collection of artwork was a key design element. “The clients and I flew to Santa Fe, N.M., just a few days prior to the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown,” recalls Dawson. “We spent two days there visiting galleries and culling through extensive collections. Artists represented in our final selections include Jim Dine, Etsuko Ichikawa, Peter Burega, Emily Mason, Sharon Booma, Brian Rutenberg, Dirk De Bruycker, Connie Connally, Henry Jackson, Jim Rennert, Pascal Pierme, Bill Barrett and Monica Lundy.”



Artwork by artist Etsuko Ichikawa adds interest to the neutral color palette of the primary bedroom.

Overall, the hard lines of the home’s contemporary design by Hayer, teamed with Dawson’s eye for natural materials, resulted in a space that the clients and their visiting guests love. Says Hayer, “The clients’ goal was to achieve a casual elegance with the refined design, displaying their art and creating a warm, inviting and comfortable environment.” Paradise found, indeed.



The elegant backyard includes an inviting fire pit with plenty of seating for entertaining guests.

DESIGN DETAILS

LOCATION

The Summit Club in Summerlin

ARCHITECTURE

Bill Hayer, Hayer Architecture

hayerarchitecture.com

BUILDER

Raftery Homes

rafteryhomes.com

INTERIOR DESIGN

Anita Dawson,

Dawson Design Group dawsondesigngroup.com

LANDSCAPE ARCHITECT

Attanasio Landscape

Architecture, ala-lv.com