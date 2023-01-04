Witness The Magic Of David Blaine's Residency Through Mid March

By Michael Shulman By Michael Shulman | | Culture Culture Feature





Pick a card, any card. No textbook card tricks here.

David Blaine brings his magical new act to Resorts World.

He’s been encased in a block of ice in Times Square, spent a couple of days atop a pillar in Bryant Park, and has been suspended in a Plexiglass box for 44 days in London, subsisting only on 4.5 liters of water. Magician/extreme illusionist/stunt artist David Blaine has caught a .22 caliber bullet shot from a rifle with a small metal cup in his mouth and held his breath for more than 17 minutes after spending 23 minutes inhaling pure oxygen in front of Oprah. We won’t tell you everything Blaine has in store for his In Spades show, which runs through the end of the year at the Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World. But you can expect a few stunts that are reminiscent of his highest-flying acts. He welcomes the audience suspended from helium balloons floating freely from the 85-foot-tall ceilings of the theater (recalling the time he held onto 52 helium-filled balloons that lifted him nearly 25,000 feet over the Arizona desert). And he submerges himself in a giant fishbowl to hold his breath for nine minutes (like the time he floated in a sphere of water in front of Lincoln Center for a week). And while Blaine is renowned for those breath-holding moments, it’s the audience that’s gasping. The Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World