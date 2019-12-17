    

Parties

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

April 28, 2021

Weekly Recipe: New York Cheesecake with Cherry Sauce by Natasha's Kitchen
April 28, 2021

20 of the Best Brunch Spots Across America
April 27, 2021

The 9 Best Brunch Spots in Las Vegas

April 21, 2021

NFTs Enter Luxury Real Estate Market With Deed to Paul Rudolph-Designed Home
April 14, 2021

7 Interior Design Podcasts to Inspire Creativity in Your Home
April 14, 2021

The New Ravenna X Gracie Collab Makes A Splash

April 30, 2021

Spoil Mom With These Gorgeous Omega Timepieces For Mother's Day
April 29, 2021

See Saint Laurent's Women's Winter 2021 Collection
April 27, 2021

Louis Vuitton, Dior and More Selling Unused Luxury Fabrics and Leathers Online
Darren Goodall Stresses the Importance of Proper Nutrition When Burning Fat 

By Karishhma Ashwin | April 30, 2021 | Sponsored Post

Being healthy will never go out of fashion. Given the pandemic and the growing conversation around immunity building, people all over the world are gravitating towards a healthier lifestyle. And just as health and fitness are trending, so is the name that is steadily associated with it -Darren Goodall.

VEGAS_MAGAZINE_Darren_Goodall.jpeg

This celebrity trainer, undefeated professional boxer, and founder of Venom fitness can be found speaking up about the road to a healthy life through his social media platforms. Thanks to his immensely successful methods, his words carry weight. So when Darren talks about nutrition and fitness, people listen!

One of the main reasons for exercising the world over is to 'get into shape.' But the conversation around weight loss can be quite confusing and even misleading. “A low-calorie intake is not the secret to weight loss, but muscle-growth is”, says Darren. “And for that, a balanced diet alongside workouts is very important. Get a proper nutrition plan and follow it consistently for a true transformation.” There are a lot of crash diets and other 'hacks' floating around the internet for weight loss. But Darren Goodall believes there are no shortcuts. "We are not Amazon. Fitness cannot be delivered in 1-2 business days. It is a process that you have to stick with to see the results.” He believes that calories, along with protein and nutrient-rich food together build a better body, not any one element in isolation. Proper nutrition will help you in burning fat and not burning out in the process. And judging by the transformations of people who have trained under Darren, it's hard to not sit up and take notice.

Darren trusts in three things for a stronger, toned body- proper nutrition, workouts, and accountability. But we trust in just one thing when it comes to health and fitness -Darren Goodall.

