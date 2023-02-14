Search Our Site

Dark Decor That Casts A Romantic Mood On The Home

By Phebe Wahl By Phebe Wahl | February 14, 2023 | Home & Real Estate HBCM Trends

With burnished brass, smoky glass and moody paint hues, darkness has descended on design this season—and the result is romantic rather than gloomy. Keep the look opulent by layering luxe finishes and fine fabrics.

ISABELLA_MEDIUM_VASE_AC14301VAS_AV2-0001.jpg

Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Isabella vases

Annie_Selke_Gehry_Velvet_Linen_Everglade_Decorative_Pillow_PC3830-0001.jpg

Annie Selke Gehry velvet/linen Everglade decorative pillow

FINNLEYSIDEBOARD-0001.jpg

Arhaus Finnley sideboard

89662_d3-0001.jpg

Arteriors Raine chandelier

StormySky_1616-0001.jpg

Benjamin Moore Stormy Sky 1616 paint

45206-0001.jpg

Arteriors Raven pendant

Shadow_2117-30-0001.jpg

Benjamin Moore Shadow 2117-30 paint

William_Guillon_Beautiful_People_2-0001.jpg

William Guillon Beautiful People mirror

Dark_and_Stormy_MarcusWilliam_ANGE-4.jpg

Marcus William by Stout Angelica 4 Ocean fabric

Dark_and_Stormy_Ngala_Trading_Mamba_Leather_Mirror-0001.jpg

Ngala Trading Mamba leather mirror

ford_sofa_angora_charcoal_a-0001.jpg

Jonathan Adler Ford sofa in Angora charcoal

12_Fade_to_Black.jpg

Portola Paints & Glazes Fade to Black Roman Clay paint

BardotBurl_RoundCoffeeTable_CacaoWalnut_prod25140294_E1783605_F_CC_PR.jpg

RH Bardot burl round coffee table in Cacao walnut

Pitch_Black_No_256-0001.jpg

Farrow & Ball Pitch Black No. 256 paint

DECO_JPEGMD_BAHIA_VASE_02.jpg

Roche Bobois Bahia vase


Photography by: PHOTOS COURTESY OF BRANDS