Dark Decor That Casts A Romantic Mood On The Home

By Phebe Wahl
By Phebe Wahl
|
February 14, 2023
|
Home & Real Estate HBCM Trends
With burnished brass, smoky glass and moody paint hues, darkness has descended on design this season—and the result is romantic rather than gloomy. Keep the look opulent by layering luxe finishes and fine fabrics.
Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Isabella vases
Annie Selke Gehry velvet/linen Everglade decorative pillow
Arhaus Finnley sideboard
Arteriors Raine chandelier
Benjamin Moore Stormy Sky 1616 paint
Arteriors Raven pendant
Benjamin Moore Shadow 2117-30 paint
William Guillon Beautiful People mirror
Marcus William by Stout Angelica 4 Ocean fabric
Ngala Trading Mamba leather mirror
Portola Paints & Glazes Fade to Black Roman Clay paint
RH Bardot burl round coffee table in Cacao walnut
Farrow & Ball Pitch Black No. 256 paint
Roche Bobois Bahia vase
Photography by: PHOTOS COURTESY OF BRANDS