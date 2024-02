By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Culture Celebrity

In USA Through Music, now on M/LUX, former Hootie & the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker discusses the band's beginnings

"I met this kid one day, who said he played guitar and we started a band that became Hootie," Rucker reveals. "I've been a lead singer for 37 years and gotten to go all over the world and see so many great and wonderful places, but Charleston is where it all started.

For me, inspiration is all over Charleston. It's a great walking city. You get out and just walk around downtown and see so many things that inspired me," he says.

