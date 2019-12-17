Ella Chakarian | March 3, 2021 | Lifestyle

Connect with your higher self and balance your mind, body and soul with Childs’ debut book, Chakras, Food & You.

Driven to shift lives and perspectives through acts of love, compassion and listening, intuitive energy healer Dana Childs has a vast understanding of the advantages of fueling your chakras with the proper diet. Her empowering, insightful workshops and private lessons are a favorite among various celebrity clients, and she regularly writes and hosts workshops for Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand Goop. As a well-known teacher, avid world traveler and advocate of self-awareness and authenticity, Childs’ wisdom on mental, emotional and physical wellness is undoubtedly worth listening to. Her debut novel, Chakras, Food & You, co-authored by Cyndi Dale, journeys into the best ways to detox your body through nourishing and harmonizing your chakras.

Childs is a staunch believer that “nurturing ourselves through and with 'foodstuffs' is a way we can heal on the deepest level.” She provides a straightforward list covering all the necessary “foodstuffs” to feed and unblock your chakras.

For the first chakra, or “the root chakra,” Childs explains that “eating organic meats or full amino acid profile meat substitutes help stoke the energy held here.”

“The center of creativity and emotion,” Childs describes of the second chakra, “is happily fueled with grains and lighter proteins such as poultry and fish.”

As for the third chakra, or “the seat of self-esteem and mental acuity,” three balanced meals a day are necessary. For the most beneficial results, pair a protein, carb and healthy fat.

Moving to “the place of love,” the fourth chakra, Childs recommends eating an abundance of leafy greens, along with a meal relative to a Mediterranean diet.

“The throat chakra,” or the fifth chakra, “is the place of expression of the authentic self.” Childs recommends eating organic foods that leave out the unnecessary hormones. “Since the color of this energy center is blue, load up on the blue foods like blueberries, blackberries, and elderberries,” she further describes.

The sixth chakra is the “place of clairvoyance and visioning,” Childs says. “This popular chakra loves to consume proteins paired with carbs. Think organic unsweetened greek yogurt topped lightly with granola and fruit.”

Finally, “the crown chakra,” or the seventh chakra. Childs explains that “this chakra loves well-balanced meals, but not too close to bedtime.”