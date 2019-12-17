At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

December 17, 2019

December 5, 2019

April 7, 2021

April 6, 2021

April 1, 2021

April 5, 2021

April 5, 2021

April 5, 2021

April 7, 2021

April 7, 2021

April 6, 2021

Cybersecurity Expert Mervyn Clients On How To Use Blockchain Tech To Disrupt Industries

By Karishhma Ashwin | April 6, 2021 | People Sponsored Post

Blockchains, cryptocurrencies are terms that will not make sense to a lot of people at present. The transition to these methods of payment and storing data in the future is inevitable. Goh En Wei Mervyn is an individual who works as a Cyber Security Analyst for private companies. He is an ethical hacker who also works as a Blockchain developer.

VEGAS_MAGAZINE_Mervyn-0001.jpeg

From a very young age, he was interested in learning different programming languages. Once he found his footing as a young individual, he became an ethical hacker and started workings by developing apps and websites. He developed an interest in bitcoin at a young age, presenting him with the opportunity to learn more about blockchain tech. He now works with private clients on strategies about how to use blockchain tech to disrupt industries. Blockchain is a ledger or database of records called blocks stored securely on a global level. Blockchain tech cannot modify a transaction once you enter it since it is an immutable public digital ledger. It has a decentralized system and therefore connects you directly to people with no intermediary fees. Industries such as the banking sector will be affected by this. The transaction fee and hidden costs for overseas transactions will be redundant. Through blockchain, tech transfers are instant and remove the need for an intermediary. It will also help with cybersecurity since every data stored on the blockchain network is verified and encrypted using a cryptographic algorithm. The companies in the supply chain management will be able to facilitate traceability across the whole supply chain. They will no longer face challenges like service redundancy, lack of coordination between various departments, and lack of reliability.

The efforts of Mervyn on using blockchain tech to disrupt industries will benefit not only the users but also the companies and industries.


