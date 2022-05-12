Delivering the Art of Real Estate Representation at its Finest

By Linde Hyder By Linde Hyder | | Home & Real Estate People Feature Sponsored Post

‘Lisa was there, above and beyond…’ ‘…top-tier customer service…’ ‘…our advocate first and foremost…’

These are just a few of the attributes used by clients to describe their experience working with Lisa Quam.

From the moment you meet Lisa, you will feel like her only customer. A certified Fine Homes Specialist with more than 15 years of experience, Lisa approaches her work with an attentiveness that extends far beyond the physical aspects of the transaction itself. Rest assured, your interests are always a top priority.

“I want to make the process as exciting as it can be so that clients can enjoy the process, whether they are buying or selling,” Lisa says.

Lisa’s career began working with one of the top luxury real estate brokers in Las Vegas. Under her mentor’s tutelage, Lisa acquired a comprehensive understanding of the nuances associated with upper-tier transactions. Critical attention to detail, personalized customer service and the need for discretion are of the utmost importance.

A resident of the area since 1979, Lisa has extensive information about the many fine communities located throughout the greater Las Vegas area. She believes in ‘marketing with intention’ and focuses her work in Summerlin where her knowledge is unparalleled. Lisa’s background working in the title and escrow business further enhances the range of service she is able to provide.

Lisa welcomes the opportunity to help others find their dream home in Las Vegas. Her enthusiasm for the area is infectious as she explains the unlimited array of cultural, musical, dining and outdoor activities available. It is of little wonder why clients return to Lisa and refer her to their friends for help with their real estate needs.