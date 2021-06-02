6 Travel Books That Will Inspire Your Next Luxury Getaway

By: Nilam Mukherjee | June 2, 2021 | Culture Lifestyle Travel

Mykonos, Greece

Nothing beats hopping on a plane and jet setting off to absolutely anywhere. Of course, that's not always possible, but a book is a window to the world that inspires us to make our travel plans a reality. Luckily, COVID-19 restrictions have loosened just in time for the summer, and we couldn’t be more excited to take on the world once again.

Whether you're preparing for your first outing in a year or planning a digital nomad lifestyle, we'd like to suggest some picture-filled travel books to fuel your wanderlust. These pages take you away to luxurious and desirable destinations, where relaxation and adventure await.

From breathtaking cityscapes to unforgettable beachfronts, these travel books are a journey in themselves, inspiring all travelers alike to get out there and explore paradise.

MYKONOS MUSE

Famous for the stunning scenery, white and blue painted homes, and turquoise shimmering water, Mykonos has an undeniably-special charm. Offering glimpses at prime destinations and exquisite dining locations, Mykonos Muse brings you 300 beach-filled pages infused with rich history, art, culture and imagination. Greece's appeal doesn’t stray far from the legends of mythology. A mix of cosmopolitan and coastal, sifting through these pageswill inspire you to pack your bags and finally travel towards the island on the Aegean Sea.

ITALY

From the famously-extraordinary Amalfi coast to the villages of the Cinque Terre coastline, this book is a celebration of Italy, its culture and its people. Discovering unknown destinations, the book features never-before-seen images for a glimpse into the enviable Italian lifestyle. Offering details of a trip to the Italian Riviera and information about luxury motorboats and the famously photographed retro beach umbrellas, there are 144 unmissable pages sure to ignite the flame of the traveler inside you.

THE WORLDS SEXIEST BEDROOMS

Whether you’ve noticed it or not, hotels are a big part of vacationing. Feeling comfortable in a home away from home is exactly what you need after a long day of exploring. The World’s Sexiest Bedrooms tells the story behind the design and decor of 35 elegant, comfortable rooms in exquisite hotels worldwide. Find a stylish escape from your reality with a truly unforgettable experience. The book offers reviews from celebrity chefs, designers and entrepreneurs, and each room is photographed with travel tips from previous guests. Perfect for any travel-minded person, these 296 pages of elegant retreats will make your next lover's getaway one to remember.

CHIC STAYS

What better way to travel than in full celebrity style? Featuring 36 personal stories set in highly desirable destinations, Condé Nast Traveller’s Chic Stays gives insight into Kate Winslet’s Scottish home in Eilean Shona, Kate Moss’s favorite spot in the Maldives, and Sofia Coppola’s breathtaking retreat in Bernalda, Italy. These 264 pages of sunny skies and crystal clear waters takes you from Brazillian spas to the hillsides of Sri Lanka with essential tips for traveling in true luxury.

TRAVEL BY DESIGN

Creativity runs through the world. Guided by architecture from 100 locations in 60 countries, Travel by Design takes you on a journey through ancient civilizations to the present day, featuring natural and man-made wonders. Appreciate the designs and culture infused in each architectural masterpiece, and plan your own escape to see them in person for the full experience.

IBIZA BOHEMIA

Known for good food and crazed nightlife, not a moment goes by in Ibiza where you’re not having fun. An escape for all creative artists and musicians, the culture-infused island has a hippie-chic charm and colorful nature. Offering 150 pages of top spots and more, you won’t miss out on an unforgettable experience, even if it is just by reading about it.

