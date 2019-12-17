Ella Chakarian | April 30, 2021 | Style & Beauty Feature

There's one day of the year when we get to show our mothers just how much they mean to us. After an especially difficult year, every mom deserves something special, and Omega's newest timepieces are the perfect gifts to do just that.

The feminine model of the Constellation Small Seconds timepiece comes with a deep burgundy dial option.

Omega has just released a line of authentic, innovative and exclusively designed and upgraded timepieces. The Swiss luxury brand is speaking to the importance of time with a new collection of watches that wave to the label's heritage of craftsmanship and look to the future with pioneering technology. With Mother's Day approaching, the alluring collection of ladies novelties feature dashing, timeless pieces sure to make a sublime present for your loved one.

Seamaster Aqua Terra

The Seamaster Aqua Terra arrives in a blushing pink tone with a wave-embossed dial.

All about elegance and luxury, the 2021 Aqua Terra timepieces are perfect for those who like to shine at all hours. Available in 18K Sedna gold and stainless steel, the watch bears features like a symmetrical polished-brushed case body and a glossy bezel set with diamonds. Exuding softness and warmth, the models include wave-embossed dials reminiscent of the sea and arrive in novel tones like a nude dial with 11 marquise-cut diamond hour markers, or a pale pink dial with 11 marquise-cut ruby hour markers.

Constellation Small Seconds

Keep it classic with a full metal bracelet, or opt for a colorful leather strap for the Constellation Small Seconds timepiece.

First produced in 1952, the Constellation is a symbol of Omega's dedication to beauty and precision. This year, there is a new range of Small Seconds models to choose from, all enhanced with extra diamonds and distinctive details, and offered in a choice of 18K Sedna gold, stainless steel or a combination of both. Atop each case, the bezels present engraved Roman Numerals or a circle of 38 full-cut diamonds. Notably, these models take a vibrant direction with dial options like sun-brushed burgundy, mother-of-pearl and more. To match, some of the timepieces are set on colorful leather straps, while full metal versions feature the Constellation's legendary mono-rang bracelets.