    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
Read More

December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
Read More

November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

April 29, 2021

4 Undeniable Reasons These Canned Cocktails Are Superior
Read More

April 28, 2021

Weekly Recipe: New York Cheesecake with Cherry Sauce by Natasha's Kitchen
Read More

April 28, 2021

20 of the Best Brunch Spots Across America

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 21, 2021

NFTs Enter Luxury Real Estate Market With Deed to Paul Rudolph-Designed Home
Read More

April 14, 2021

7 Interior Design Podcasts to Inspire Creativity in Your Home
Read More

April 14, 2021

The New Ravenna X Gracie Collab Makes A Splash

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

April 30, 2021

Spoil Mom With These Gorgeous Omega Timepieces For Mother's Day
Read More

April 29, 2021

See Saint Laurent's Women's Winter 2021 Collection
Read More

April 27, 2021

Louis Vuitton, Dior and More Selling Unused Luxury Fabrics and Leathers Online
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Spoil Mom With These Gorgeous Omega Timepieces For Mother's Day

Ella Chakarian | April 30, 2021 | Style & Beauty Feature

There's one day of the year when we get to show our mothers just how much they mean to us. After an especially difficult year, every mom deserves something special, and Omega's newest timepieces are the perfect gifts to do just that.

header-0001.jpg

The feminine model of the Constellation Small Seconds timepiece comes with a deep burgundy dial option.

Omega has just released a line of authentic, innovative and exclusively designed and upgraded timepieces. The Swiss luxury brand is speaking to the importance of time with a new collection of watches that wave to the label's heritage of craftsmanship and look to the future with pioneering technology. With Mother's Day approaching, the alluring collection of ladies novelties feature dashing, timeless pieces sure to make a sublime present for your loved one.

Seamaster Aqua Terra

aqua_terra.jpg

The Seamaster Aqua Terra arrives in a blushing pink tone with a wave-embossed dial.

All about elegance and luxury, the 2021 Aqua Terra timepieces are perfect for those who like to shine at all hours. Available in 18K Sedna gold and stainless steel, the watch bears features like a symmetrical polished-brushed case body and a glossy bezel set with diamonds. Exuding softness and warmth, the models include wave-embossed dials reminiscent of the sea and arrive in novel tones like a nude dial with 11 marquise-cut diamond hour markers, or a pale pink dial with 11 marquise-cut ruby hour markers.

Constellation Small Seconds

small_seconds.jpg

Keep it classic with a full metal bracelet, or opt for a colorful leather strap for the Constellation Small Seconds timepiece.

First produced in 1952, the Constellation is a symbol of Omega's dedication to beauty and precision. This year, there is a new range of Small Seconds models to choose from, all enhanced with extra diamonds and distinctive details, and offered in a choice of 18K Sedna gold, stainless steel or a combination of both. Atop each case, the bezels present engraved Roman Numerals or a circle of 38 full-cut diamonds. Notably, these models take a vibrant direction with dial options like sun-brushed burgundy, mother-of-pearl and more. To match, some of the timepieces are set on colorful leather straps, while full metal versions feature the Constellation's legendary mono-rang bracelets.

Tags: luxury watches omega mothers day

Photography by: Courtesy of brand

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Edition

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: