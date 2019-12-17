Casey Weissman | April 19, 2021 | Lifestyle Feature

Go above and beyond the typical gifts this year. From simple and chic, to elegant and lavish, we've curated a luxury gift guide for every type of mom.

Mother's Day is swiftly approaching, which means it's time to determine how you'll show your mom just how much you appreciate her. Following the sacrifices that many mothers have made due to the pandemic, this year feels like an excellent time to level up when it comes to Mother's Day gift-giving. This holiday, don't show up to your seasonal family brunch empty-handed— instead, elevate your gifting with these splurge-worthy presents that mom will positively treasure forever.

This chic box is the perfect all-in-one gift. Inside, you'll find 11 clean beauty products, all hand-picked by ONDA Beauty founders Larissa Thomson and Naomi Watts. Selects inside the box include Vertly Bath Salts, a Lake & Sky candle, Goop overnight glow peel, and so much more. The best part? 5% of the proceeds from all box sales go to ONDA chairty partner Every Mother Counts.

Diamond's are a girl's best friend, so it's guaranteed your mother will love a piece from the sparkling new Tiffany T collection.

This flower subscription is the gift that keeps on giving. Gift from 3, 6, 9 or 12 months worth of gorgeous bouquets from Bloom and Wild.

Fortnum and Mason spares no expense for Mother's Day this year. Every mom will love these unique baskets of teas, sweets, snacks and gifts.

This gift box is the ultimate self-care set. Show your mom you love her by letting her sit back and relax with this simple, yet elegant gift.

Spend the day cooking delicious recipes through a cooking class by Sur La Table this year. There's nothing better than quality time spent dining over a homemade meal.

Show the world your mom is the best by letting her wear her name in diamonds, literally.

These Givenchy slides are the perfect gift of style and comfort.

Every mom should have a designer bag, and this Valentino tote is the elegant, trendy item your mom will love.

Known for its pure fragrances, this LAFCO candle gift set is perfect for helping your mom unwind after a long day.

