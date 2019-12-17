    

December 17, 2019

December 5, 2019

November 13, 2019

April 28, 2021

April 28, 2021

April 27, 2021

April 21, 2021

April 14, 2021

April 14, 2021

The Ultimate Mother's Day 2021 Gift Guide

Casey Weissman | April 19, 2021 | Lifestyle Feature

Go above and beyond the typical gifts this year. From simple and chic, to elegant and lavish, we've curated a luxury gift guide for every type of mom.

Mother's Day is swiftly approaching, which means it's time to determine how you'll show your mom just how much you appreciate her. Following the sacrifices that many mothers have made due to the pandemic, this year feels like an excellent time to level up when it comes to Mother's Day gift-giving. This holiday, don't show up to your seasonal family brunch empty-handed— instead, elevate your gifting with these splurge-worthy presents that mom will positively treasure forever.

ONDA Mama Boxonda mama box

This chic box is the perfect all-in-one gift. Inside, you'll find 11 clean beauty products, all hand-picked by ONDA Beauty founders Larissa Thomson and Naomi Watts. Selects inside the box include Vertly Bath Salts, a Lake & Sky candle, Goop overnight glow peel, and so much more. The best part? 5% of the proceeds from all box sales go to ONDA chairty partner Every Mother Counts.

Tiffany T Collection

Diamond's are a girl's best friend, so it's guaranteed your mother will love a piece from the sparkling new Tiffany T collection.

Bloom and Wild Flower Subscription

This flower subscription is the gift that keeps on giving. Gift from 3, 6, 9 or 12 months worth of gorgeous bouquets from Bloom and Wild.

Fortnum and Mason Mother’s Day Gifts

Fortnum and Mason spares no expense for Mother's Day this year. Every mom will love these unique baskets of teas, sweets, snacks and gifts.

The Box NY Girlbox Deluxe Gift Box

This gift box is the ultimate self-care set. Show your mom you love her by letting her sit back and relax with this simple, yet elegant gift.

Sur La Table Cooking Class

Spend the day cooking delicious recipes through a cooking class by Sur La Table this year. There's nothing better than quality time spent dining over a homemade meal.

The Last Line Diamond MAMA necklace

Show the world your mom is the best by letting her wear her name in diamonds, literally.

Givenchy Elba logo-embellished leather slippers

These Givenchy slides are the perfect gift of style and comfort.

Valentino Garavani Roman Stud small quilted leather tote

Every mom should have a designer bag, and this Valentino tote is the elegant, trendy item your mom will love.

Champagne and Roses LAFCO Gift Set

Known for its pure fragrances, this LAFCO candle gift set is perfect for helping your mom unwind after a long day.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by LAFCO New York (@lafco)

Tags: gift guide luxury mothers day

Photography by: Jonathan Gallegos/Unsplash

