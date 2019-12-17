At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

I AGREE
    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
Read More

December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
Read More

November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

April 14, 2021

Weekly Recipe: Chocolate Hummus by Chef Loay Alhindi
Read More

April 14, 2021

Giada De Laurentiis' Latest Cookbook Makes Salad Simple
Read More

April 14, 2021

Check Out Bowmore's Limited Release Timeless Series

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 14, 2021

7 Interior Design Podcasts to Inspire Creativity in Your Home
Read More

April 14, 2021

The New Ravenna X Gracie Collab Makes A Splash
Read More

April 8, 2021

8 Interior Design Books to Inspire Your Dream Home

Style & Beauty

See More
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

5 Sustainable Fashion Brands We're Loving Right Now

Claire Harper | April 15, 2021 | Style & Beauty Feature

From clothes to shoes to accessories, call on these brands for luxury fashion finds that don't harm Mother Nature.

O2 Monde sustainable shoes

1. Christy Dawn

A sustainable brand since the start, Christy Dawn seeks to go further and actively heal Mother Earth by creating partnerships with communities and ecosystems that support the initiatives. From the Deadstock Collection—a series of dresses made with excess fabric left behind from other fashion companies—to the Organic Cotton Collection—a collaboration with Oshadi Collective featuring organic cotton pieces colored with natural or organic dyes—to the Farm-to-Closet initiative, the brand’s goal to evolve from a sustainable brand into a regenerative brand—each vintage-inspired dress and accessory gives back to nature in inspiring ways.

2. O2 Monde

From former Bottega Veneta accessories director Mirco Scoccia comes O2 Monde, a new luxury sustainable shoe brand featuring designs made from vitigna, the most innovative wine leather available. The eco-friendly, 100% plant-based, bioengineered leather is sourced from Tuscany vineyards and crafted from industry leftovers using a water-free process and free of toxic chemicals used in traditional tanning. The end results perform like conventional leather—with chic mule, flat, sneaker and heel designs—without harming the planet.

3. Sugar Candy Mountain

If you’re on the hunt for casual couture, comfortable and utilitarian designs that are equal parts luxury and sustainable, then Sugar Candy Mountain is the brand for you. The environmentally and socially conscious company aims to leave as small of a footprint as possible by using techniques like French seams and all-natural materials. Going a step further, each shipment—whether a dress, jumpsuit, jacket, top, pant or other—is wrapped in recycled paper.

4. Blumera

From Mehera Blum comes a beautiful namesake collection of luxury accessories—with some pretty impressive ethical practices to boot. Using upcycled wood, recycled brass and other sustainable materials, each piece is custom made after receiving an order to ensure there is no waste or overproduction. With followers including the likes of Beyoncé, Jessica Alba and Eva Mendes, you can easily see why Blumera is a cult favorite.

5. To Be Continued

Shopping at luxury resale shops like To Be Continued is inherently eco-conscious. “The foundation on which the brand was built—reselling and reusing well-made and beautifully crafted designer pieces—is a sustainable practice,” says co-founder Chrissy Sayare, who sources pieces from around the world for her store and website.


Tags: fashion vegas fashion accessories shoes sustainable fashion fashion trends style accessories luxury fashion sustainable design

Photography by: Photos by Samantha Casolari

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Edition

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: