Parties

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

People

Food & Drink

April 9, 2021

10 Fine Dining Cookbooks to Make Any Home Chef a Pro
April 9, 2021

6 Floral Cocktails Worth the Buzz
April 8, 2021

Chef Alex Guarnaschelli Shares A Page From Her Latest Cookbook

Home & Real Estate

April 8, 2021

8 Interior Design Books to Inspire Your Dream Home
April 5, 2021

Industrial Designer Toan Nguyen On The Launch Of H Collection
April 5, 2021

The Jungalow Founder Justina Blakeney Divulges Her Wish List

Style & Beauty

Culture
Lifestyle
Watches & Jewelry
Magazine
Video
GreenGale Network
Media Kit
Academy2Earn Founder Gurvin Singh Dyal Touts Personalized Approach to Teaching Students How to Earn Online

By Karishhma Ashwin | April 9, 2021 | People Sponsored Post

Today, Gurvin Singh Dyal (Mr. Gurvz) is well-known as the founder of Academy2Earn, an online platform that guides students and teaches them how to make money online.

Three years ago, though, he was a simple college kid.

Gurvin was 19 years old and studying Biomedical Science when he suddenly felt the need to drastically change his life. He was tired of depending on his mother for allowance and living in uncertainty as to whether or not he’d be able to pay his tuition the following semester.

“I really wanted to start making money so I wouldn’t have to quit university,” says Gurvin. “To make things worse, I felt terrible that I was constantly asking my mum for money, especially because I wanted to be the man of the house. I realized that I needed to do something.”

Gurvin immediately knew he needed to venture into business, but there was one thing that was stopping him.

“The problem was that I looked at my savings and saw a big fat zero,” says Gurvin. “But this only meant I needed to pinch my pennies and eat value meals day after day so that I could invest in online courses and learn about making money online.”

Soon enough, Gurvin learned that being an online entrepreneur meant he could make money in his spare time, from anywhere and without having to shell out thousands of dollars in capital.

“I also learned that you don’t have to be well known to make money online; you just need to get started and build momentum,” says Gurvin. “Suddenly, I was making $1,000 a month in just three months. That’s when I realized that the secret was utilizing the internet.”

Now that he is earning a steady stream of revenue online, Gurvin wants nothing more than to pay it forward by helping other budding entrepreneurs make their first online windfall. This is the reason why he established Academy2Earn.

More than his personal financial freedom and all the material things he was able to finally afford, Gurvin considers his teaching legacy his most important and enduring achievement to date. At present, Academy2Earn helps students get started with online entrepreneurship via three courses: affiliate marketing, Amazon FBA, and drop-shipping.

“My biggest success was launching Academy2Earn because I was finally able to help others with making money online, and the satisfaction I feel from that is way more than any amount of money I earn could ever satisfy me,” says Dyal.

Online courses in these fields may appear to be a dime a dozen, but Gurvin differentiates Academy2Earn from its competitors by providing students with personal, one-on-one support from Gurvin himself.

“The goal is to financially satisfy our students,” explains Dyal. “We make sure our students are able to take the methods they learn from our courses and apply them in real-life situations to make money online.”

Gurvin feels the most passionate whenever he gets to help students earn their first online revenue. When he sees his students, he remembers the challenges he faced when he was still starting his journey, and he feels like he has come full circle.


