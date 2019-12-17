Cameron Hendrickson | April 9, 2021 | Lifestyle Feature

Pool season has returned. Here’s where to get a dose of relaxation... or revelry.

1. Daylight Beach at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino

An extension of the Mandalay Bay Pool complex, this reservation-only 50,000-square-foot hot spot wows with a 4,400-square-foot main pool, two VIP pools for the use of cabana guests, two ultra-VIP bungalows with private dipping pools, 23 VIP cabanas and 30 VIP daybeds. Made-to-order beachside bites and flowing cocktails ensure you’ll enjoy every minute. 702.632.4700, WEBSITE

2. Stadium Swim at Circa Resort & Casino

By day or by night, Stadium Swim is certainly Circa Resort & Casino’s crown jewel. Its six pools—heated up to 104 degrees when the temps dip—include two swim-up bars with 30 surrounding cabanas. Live DJs will get the party started as guests bask on nearby chaise lounges. Large parties are advised to book a super cabana that will accommodate up to 50 of your closest friends. Don’t miss the 40-foot-high HD screen that takes game day to a whole new level. 702.247.2258, WEBSITE

3. Encore Beach Club at Wynn

Classic decor and three multitiered pools make Encore Beach Club one of the city’s most coveted poolscapes. Take advantage of live music, cocktails, top-notch cuisine, daybeds and cabanas all with Wynn’s signature elegance. 702.770.7300, WEBSITE

4. Influence, The POOL at The LINQ Hotel + Experience

Influence, The POOL is a below and above-water experience. Views of the High Roller Observation Wheel abound, but its air-conditioned REQ Room will get you out of the heat, where five flatscreen TVs, a pool table, foosball table and more await. If you prefer to soak up the desert sun, order a cocktail, draft beer or frozen drink at the central bar and retreat to your reserved cabana or daybed. 702.853,5713, WEBSITE

5. Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis at Caesars Palace

With seven pools, the Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis offers a scene for revelers and relaxation seekers alike. The social Temple pool sits at the center of the space. Swim up to the Fortuna for cocktails and blackjack, or lounge on a daybed at the Apollo. The VIP Bacchus pool is raised up 18 feet above the deck and features cabana hosts and cocktail servers to ensure you’re never without a cold beverage. 702.731.7280, WEBSITE

6. The Pool Marquee at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Reserved for guests 21 and up, The Pool Marquee is The Cosmopolitan’s reservations-only luxury pool destination, where live DJs spin as revelers indulge in specialty cocktails, Champagne, sushi and more from the comfort of a cabana. New this season is an exclusive section by the DJ booth plus five new bungalow cabanas. 702.333.9000, WEBSITE





7. Drai’s Beachclub at The Cromwell

Drai’s Beachclub at The Cromwell always knows how to bring the party. With a DJ, two levels, eight pools and Drai’s Cafe, the poolscape is an event in itself. DJs and performers, mixed with daybeds and bungalows, make Drai’s a pool party and a relaxing sanctuary all in one. Each of its glamorous bungalows come with drink service, access to private pool areas and HDTV. 702.777.3800, WEBSITE

8. Soleil Pool at Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino

Are you in Europe or Las Vegas? It’s anyone’s guess at the Soleil Pool at Paris. Green gardens, air-conditioned cabanas and its poolside Café du Parc bistro will have you feeling like you’re in the lap of luxury in the City of Lights—all set under Paris’ replica of the Eiffel Tower. 702.946.3396, WEBSITE

9. Wet Republic at MGM Grand

Wet Republic’s aquatic wonderland is back with fresh updates, from two new plunge pools to 12 bungalows equipped with oversized flat-screen TVs. Its beloved saltwater pools are spread throughout 54,500 square feet of space, a playground of party cabanas, bottle service, dancing, DJs, drinking and dining. By night, keep the party going at fellow Hakkasan Group venue Omnia. 702.891.3563, WEBSITE