Sean McCarthy Stresses on the Importance of Good Mentorship for Success in Any Field

By Karishhma Ashwin | April 8, 2021 | People Sponsored Post

Mentors. They have been there, done that, and have experienced it all. Yet, a large number of entrepreneurs initiate their businesses without a mentor. In an era of instant success, it is not surprising to see a woeful number of young entrepreneurs searching for a cofounder but not a mentor. Sean McCarthy, a successful entrepreneur, talks about the importance of having a good mentor for success in any area. Let’s delve.

Sean points to the fact that most tycoons have had mentors. For example, Steve Jobs mentored Mark Zuckerberg. Bill Campbell mentored Steve Jobs, Jeff Bezos, and Larry Page. Warren Buffet mentored Bill Gates. Sean shares, “Mentors have experience and experience is everything. Mentees can draw from this year's worth of experience pool and learn and apply crucial aspects of success in a few weeks!” Experience is the most important and perhaps the priciest asset. And mentors are loaded with it. What about books? Well, there is only so much one can grasp about someone’s experience from books. Besides, it is the unspoken truth (or the secrets to success) that most authors often do not feel comfortable or articulate enough to reveal about themselves in tomes. Reasons can vary from being too personal to too intimate to too long and complicated. Getting to know these things and how the mentors dealt with challenges on their path to success can greatly help an inexperienced entrepreneur's career.

Founder of McCarthy Hospitality Group, Sean McCarthy has created a unique company which specializes in four main verticals: nightlife, social media management, technology, and last but not least, marketing. He credits his success to the habit of constantly reaching out to fellow entrepreneurs and his employees as mentors and bouncing his ideas off of them (rather than keeping them discreet) for feedback. He recommends entrepreneurs discuss their ideas with people and use the feedback to better them.