December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

Food & Drink

April 9, 2021

10 Fine Dining Cookbooks to Make Any Home Chef a Pro
April 9, 2021

6 Floral Cocktails Worth the Buzz
April 8, 2021

Chef Alex Guarnaschelli Shares A Page From Her Latest Cookbook

Home & Real Estate

April 8, 2021

8 Interior Design Books to Inspire Your Dream Home
April 5, 2021

Industrial Designer Toan Nguyen On The Launch Of H Collection
April 5, 2021

The Jungalow Founder Justina Blakeney Divulges Her Wish List

Zac Sheaffer's Zamage Clothing Is Your One-Stop Destination for the Latest Trends in Fashion

By Karishhma Ashwin | April 8, 2021 | People Style & Beauty Sponsored Post

Finding clothing that’s trendy and eye-catching can be difficult for many people. It’s even harder to find a place where you can shop for all of your favorite styles without having to go to many different stores. Zac Sheaffer’s clothing store, Zamage, strives to be your one-stop shop for new trendy fashions, and you can find some of the most exciting pieces here.

VEGAS_MAGAZINE_Zac_Sheaffer.jpg

When Sheaffer was 20 years old, he started Zamage Clothing in a tiny 500-square-foot location. He started out with a vision of selling trendy products that his hip, young customers would love, including t-shirts and accessories. He started to gain a lot of traction, and found even more success when he teamed up with New Era Cap Co. He was able to sell MLB, NBA, NFL, and NHL hats for rabid customers. “Sports are a huge deal in my area, and people love a variety of different teams,” Sheaffer said. “I knew I’d hit the jackpot by bringing these amazing hats to my store.” Four years after he launched, Sheaffer moved to a 5,000-square-foot location that allowed him to expand his inventory substantially. “Moving to a space that was 10 times larger than my old one was surreal. I knew I had so many more trendy products I could bring to my customers.” He started carrying brands like Converse, Rocawear, Miskeen, Enyce, and Timberland, which were a huge hit. Since then, Zamage clothing has also moved online, where they sell a variety of men’s clothing items. “You can put a whole wardrobe in your cart when you shop with us, whether it’s in-store or online. Our prices are affordable so you can curate the look you want.”

In addition to selling amazing clothing, Zac Sheaffer is passionate about making sure that Zamage Clothing gives back to the community in substantial ways. The company has donated to festivals benefitting inner-city youth, and gave away 1,500 masks at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the charitable plan that Sheaffer is the most proud of gives new clothes to people being released from jail. “These people have literally nothing, not even the clothes off their backs. It’s important to me to help these men get back on their feet no matter how I can.”

If you’re in the market for trendy men’s clothing, you can’t go wrong with Zamage. If you check out their website, you’re bound to find yourself adding more and more products to your cart.


