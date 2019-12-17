At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

I AGREE
    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
Read More

December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
Read More

November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

April 1, 2021

Rémy Martin's Sleek Limited Edition Bottle
Read More

March 30, 2021

Carbone's Famous Pasta Sauces Now Sold Online and in Stores
Read More

March 29, 2021

18 of the Best Bakeries Across America

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

March 30, 2021

Elevating the Standard of Luxury Real Estate
Read More

March 26, 2021

DeMarcus Cousins Nets $7.5 Million for Las Vegas Mega-Mansion
Read More

March 25, 2021

Lighting Designer Ted Bradley's Brilliant Work

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

April 2, 2021

See Mugler's Spring/Summer 2021 Collection in Reverse
Read More

April 2, 2021

7 Beauty Books For Your Reading List Glow Up
Read More

April 1, 2021

Watches Enter NFT Space with Digital Edition of Famed Biver Hublot
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Mervyn Talks About His Passion For Cybersecurity And Digital Protection

By Karishhma Ashwin | April 5, 2021 | People Sponsored Post

Young minds are light bulbs awaiting to be used tomorrow. If you are keen, you will notice that in the current trends, young people are coming up with ideas that seek to explore the world revolving around technology. Many of the young people, if not taken through the right channels end up using their ideas in ways that may affect their lives. Those who get a proper and secure platform, get to grow and experience, then end up becoming successful entrepreneurs. A good case study is that of Goh En Wei Mervyn.

MICHIGAN_AVE_MAG_Mervyn.jpeg

At his young and youthful age, Mervyn has achieved a lot for himself. However, it did not just happen for him. Just like Rome, success was not built in one day. He has had to learn from his own experience how to utilize well on his skills. His case is a unique yet motivating and inspiring start. As a child, he was always inspired to become a hacker through movies. He pushed himself daily to become a great hacker and eventually, he became good at it. He had to attend school, where he got his degree in cybersecurity. With time he has elevated his skills to become one of the best cybersecurity analysts. With his own experienced, he has been working with some major big private companies. 

Other than hacking, Goh En Wei Mervyn is a blockchain developer. He is skillfully talented and understands how to hack his ways around blockchain technology. Passion is the key to his exceptional skills. Mervyn is the day-to-day guru for technology growth. 

What stands out most about Goh En Wei Mervyn, is his determination to get into the tech-world at such a young age. It takes more than hard work, as long as you are willing and passionate about your career, rising will never be an issue.


Tags: entrepreneurs business

Photography by:

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Edition

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: