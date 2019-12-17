At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

I AGREE
    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
Read More

December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
Read More

November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

April 1, 2021

Rémy Martin's Sleek Limited Edition Bottle
Read More

March 30, 2021

Carbone's Famous Pasta Sauces Now Sold Online and in Stores
Read More

March 29, 2021

18 of the Best Bakeries Across America

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

March 30, 2021

Elevating the Standard of Luxury Real Estate
Read More

March 26, 2021

DeMarcus Cousins Nets $7.5 Million for Las Vegas Mega-Mansion
Read More

March 25, 2021

Lighting Designer Ted Bradley's Brilliant Work

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

April 2, 2021

See Mugler's Spring/Summer 2021 Collection in Reverse
Read More

April 2, 2021

7 Beauty Books For Your Reading List Glow Up
Read More

April 1, 2021

Watches Enter NFT Space with Digital Edition of Famed Biver Hublot
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

YouTube Sensation Dezmen Horne on Why He Chose Content Creation as a Career

By Karishhma Ashwin | April 5, 2021 | People Sponsored Post

The internet and the rise of social media have made nearly everything possible online. Today, individuals can build brands and monetize their content as influencers. YouTube has catapulted many people to such fame, Dezmen Thomas Horne being one of the latest additions to that list.

VEGAS_MAGAZINE_Dezmen_Horne.jpeg

Known to his followers as @Dez2fly, this New Jersey native has a lucrative career at just 23 years old. He graduated from Glassboro High School in 2016, and then attended the Eastern Michigan University. Dezmen dropped out after his second year, but he played in the college’s football team. He also played football in high school, a sport he has loved and participated in since he was 5 years old.

However, football and a college education were not the path Dezmen wanted to follow in his career. He wanted to make people laugh and help them lead better lives, so he turned to YouTube. Dezmen’s meme to Trippie Redd’s “Death” went viral after the artist reposted it on his Instagram account, and his first independent viral video came when he took the snow challenge.

Dezmen also aims to help his viewers grow mentally by posting motivational quotes on his Instagram and YouTube stories. He has gotten messages from followers thanking him for these quotes, as they have helped them overcome depression and sadness. It’s not just inspiration, but also humor which helps Dezmen’s viewers as laughter is considered to be an effective remedy to depression.

Thanks to his motivation through humor, Dezmen gained 300,000 followers on YouTube in less than a year. He encourages his fans to go to the gym for overall wellbeing and offers advice on living a healthy lifestyle. One of Dezmen’s videos was even sampled for an ad for the wildly popular Call of Duty franchise. His mission is quite straightforward: to motivate his followers to be their best selves. Dezmen, an aspiring comedy star, carries out this goal through humor.

He chose content creation as a career due to a lifelong passion for making videos. He began to seriously consider this when the app Vine was popular, but Dezmen was initially held back by the thought of what others might think of him. He was influenced by Vine personalities such as Melvin Gregg, King Bach, De Storm, and DC Youngfly to pursue a video career. He felt like this was his purpose, with financial freedom being an added bonus. Today, Dezmen uses his platform to give people the advice he wished he had received while starting out.

YouTube was just the beginning of Dezmen’s video career. Thanks to the exponential rise of TikTok, he has found a natural home on this platform. Dezmen has amassed over 3 million followers on TikTok and his videos have racked up over 90 million likes. He has a deep desire to help people, and this shines through in his content.

If laughter is the best medicine, then Dezmen can be given an honorary title of Dr. Dez2fly. He has stated he would love to put his personality on display in a movie, and being a larger-than-life motivational figure, seeing Dezmen on the big screen does not require a stretch of the imagination. In fact, it would be more surprising if this does not happen for the star social media comic.


Tags: people create a change youtube social media

Photography by:

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Edition

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: