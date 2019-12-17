Sam MacKinnon | March 31, 2021 | Style & Beauty Feature

International travel and lifestyle brand TUMI releases a capsule collection inspired by and in partner with Formula 1 team and iconic brand McLaren.

The ultimate sport-car lover’s dream, TUMI and McLaren have partnered with each other to create a capsule collection of luggage that is imbued with the spirit of each brand. McLaren’s legendary status in the automotive world is ever-present in the design of the pieces featured in the collection; cutting-edge technology is paired with a clear, focused design aesthetic that perfectly complements TUMI’s brand. The two companies share a common theme in pursuing excellence no matter the cost, which informs the entirety of the collection.

Visionary TUMI Creative Director Victor Sanz and McLaren Design Director Rob Melville blend each brand’s iteration of the pursuit of excellence into a functional line that makes life simpler. McLaren’s signature papaya colorway and carbon-fibre finishing run throughout the entire collection, unifying each piece despite their differences. A particular highlight of the collection is the Aero International Expandable 4 Wheel Carry-On which is crafted with Tegris, a thermoplastic material that is commonly used in race cars.

Moments like these are what set this capsule collection apart: not only do the design aesthetics of the line feel inspired by the world of racing, but the engineering of each piece also shares the high performance of Formula 1 sports cars. As TUMI’s Victor Sanz says in a press release, “with McLaren’s advanced technology and our top-of-the-line materials, our gear can tackle the most arduous excursions and still effortlessly translate into daily life.”