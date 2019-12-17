At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

I AGREE
    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
Read More

December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
Read More

November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

People

See More
Read More

March 30, 2021

Elevating the Standard of Luxury Real Estate
Read More

March 18, 2021

Fewocious' New Frontier: How Teen Artist Is Leading an NFT Renaissance
Read More

March 17, 2021

Golf Pro Dustin Johnson On Family, Focus And The Future

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

April 1, 2021

Rémy Martin's Sleek Limited Edition Bottle
Read More

March 30, 2021

Carbone's Famous Pasta Sauces Now Sold Online and in Stores
Read More

March 29, 2021

18 of the Best Bakeries Across America

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

March 30, 2021

Elevating the Standard of Luxury Real Estate
Read More

March 26, 2021

DeMarcus Cousins Nets $7.5 Million for Las Vegas Mega-Mansion
Read More

March 25, 2021

Lighting Designer Ted Bradley's Brilliant Work

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

March 31, 2021

First Class Finish: TUMI and McLaren Unveil Luggage Capsule Collab
Read More

March 30, 2021

5 Must-Have Jewelry Books To Make Your Library Shine
Read More

March 29, 2021

Celeb Nail Artist Naomi Yasuda Shares Her Fave Colors and Trends for Spring 2021
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

First Class Finish: TUMI and McLaren Unveil Luggage Capsule Collab

Sam MacKinnon | March 31, 2021 | Style & Beauty Feature

International travel and lifestyle brand TUMI releases a capsule collection inspired by and in partner with Formula 1 team and iconic brand McLaren.

2171_TUMI_STILL_03_LUGGAGE_AND_BACKPACK_Rev_Ei_72DPI.jpg

The ultimate sport-car lover’s dream, TUMI and McLaren have partnered with each other to create a capsule collection of luggage that is imbued with the spirit of each brand. McLaren’s legendary status in the automotive world is ever-present in the design of the pieces featured in the collection; cutting-edge technology is paired with a clear, focused design aesthetic that perfectly complements TUMI’s brand. The two companies share a common theme in pursuing excellence no matter the cost, which informs the entirety of the collection.

1389601041_main.jpg

Visionary TUMI Creative Director Victor Sanz and McLaren Design Director Rob Melville blend each brand’s iteration of the pursuit of excellence into a functional line that makes life simpler. McLaren’s signature papaya colorway and carbon-fibre finishing run throughout the entire collection, unifying each piece despite their differences. A particular highlight of the collection is the Aero International Expandable 4 Wheel Carry-On which is crafted with Tegris, a thermoplastic material that is commonly used in race cars.

2171_TUMI_STILL_05_BACKPACK_AND_SLING_Rev_Ei_72DPI.jpg

Moments like these are what set this capsule collection apart: not only do the design aesthetics of the line feel inspired by the world of racing, but the engineering of each piece also shares the high performance of Formula 1 sports cars. As TUMI’s Victor Sanz says in a press release, “with McLaren’s advanced technology and our top-of-the-line materials, our gear can tackle the most arduous excursions and still effortlessly translate into daily life.”

Tags: tumi mclaren collaboration

Photography by: Courtesy of McLaren Automotive

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Edition

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: