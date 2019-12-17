The 7 Best Bakeries in Las Vegas

By The Editors | March 29, 2021 | Food & Drink Feature

Flaky pastry, decadent treats, sweet confections, indulgent desserts—these top Orange County bakeries have it all and then some. Calories be dammed.



1. Bouchon Bakery

Thomas Keller’s iconic Napa Valley pâtisserie has become a Las Vegas icon as well, with not one but three locations inside Venetian, serving everything from confections to delectable pain au chocolat to reinterpreted childhood favorites such as the Nutter Butter and the Oreo-esque T.K.O. Cookie. Venetian, 702.414.6203

2. The Cookie Bar

Treat yourself to something sweet with the brown sugar–based Cinnamon Cider cookie bar, enhanced with cinnamon schnapps, or the coconut rum–infused Piña Colada cookie, with a creamy pineapple filling and coconut flakes. Virgin varieties include the Cupid’s Kiss: raspberry sugar cookie cups with raspberry white chocolate frosting and white chocolate chips. 3455 E. Flamingo Road, 702.335.9307

3. Freed’s Bakery

This gleaming South Las Vegas shop may look new, but the Freed’s name has been synonymous with tastiness in the city for more than 50 years, and it’s still a Fried family operation. The bakery makes more than 2,500 wedding cakes a year, but we go for a taste of classic New York: linzer tarts, rainbow cookies, black and whites, delectable rugelach, and creamy, crunchy cannoli. 9815 S. Eastern Ave., 702.456.7762

4. Patisserie Manon

Sweet-toothed Summerlinites have been finding all sorts of excuses to visit Jean-Paul and Rachel Layden’s pretty little pâtisserie since it opened in late 2010. A pastry case full of “Are we in Paris?” must-haves—including rich but delicate éclairs and colorful little macarons—is the shop’s centerpiece. 8751 W. Charleston Blvd., Ste. 110, 702.586.2666

5. Retro Bakery

The cupcake craze may have calmed a bit, but Kari and Brian Haskell’s Centennial Hills cupcakery remains one of the Valley’s best spots for those little cakes piled high with rich frosting. The Hop Scotch—vanilla cake iced with vanilla buttercream dipped in butterscotch ganache—is worth the journey. 10217 W. Charleston Blvd., Ste. B, 702.586.2666

6. Suzuya Pastries and Crepes

Tucked away in a strip mall in the city’s Southwest, this gem boasts delicate Asian-inspired desserts that are a slightly-less-sweet breath of fresh air for pastry lovers seeking a change of pace. Try the green tea shortcake, the elegant yuzu panna cotta, or the many-layered mille crêpe cake. 7225 S. Durango Drive, Ste. 115, 702.432.1990

7. Pinkbox Doughnuts

There’s no denying the popularity of that pink box, and the success of Pinkbox’s two Las Vegas outposts. Flavors like sweet potato cake and chipotle caramel—as well as The Fat Elvis (banana, peanut butter, and bacon)— are the stuff of legend. 9435 W Tropicana Ave.; 7531 W Lake Mead Blvd., Ste. 110