Cameron Hendrickson | March 24, 2021 | Lifestyle Feature

Spice up your outdoor, socially distanced gatherings with these innovative designers.

1. Robina Benson Design House

The flagship store of prominent Italian designer Paola Lenti offers incredible selections of stylish outdoor furnishings. In her recently April/May 2020 outdoor collection, Lenti debuted two original outdoor materials, Twiggy and Diade, which are not only pleasing to the eye, but are also waterproof, recyclable and durable. West Hollywood

2. Niche Beverly

Get ready for L.A.’s perfect spring and summer weather with Niche Beverly’s luxury outdoor living pieces. From a new outdoor kitchen collection to tested favorites like the Nest suspended chair and Ludo rocking sofa, Niche Beverly can transform any outdoor space. Take advantage of its summer sale, which offers up to 75% off in-stock items and 25% off new orders. West Hollywood

3. Flexform

Flexform launched its first outdoor collection in 2019 with a selection of streamlined, elegant pieces. The popular Vulcano seating system by Antonio Citterio provides plush seating in calming neutral tones. With Flexform’s 2020 outdoor collection featuring gorgeous coffee and side tables, ottomans, dining chairs and armchairs, we can’t wait to see what’s in store for its 2021 collection. West Hollywood

4. Tidelli Outdoor Living

Known for its award-winning outdoor decor, Tidelli implements unique design and exclusive materials to create high-quality products. The brand specializes in a range of boldly colored ropes, frames and fabrics. Its whimsical seating, like the Bora Bora swing chair, would be a playful addition to any backyard space. Pacific Design Center and Newport Beach

5. Dedon

Founded in 1990, Dedon pioneered woven outdoor furniture and hasn’t ceased melding manufacturing and artistry ever since. With its use of handwoven Dedon Fiber, the brand seeks to bring the same care one would give an indoor living room to the outside. The Dala, Porcini and Mbrace are all new collections that provide seating and tables honoring the natural world. Pacific Design Center

6. RH

RH Outdoor 2021’s pieces incorporate modernist, midcentury and reimagined classical influences. As well, the brand offers various collaborative collections with some of the most talented minds in the industry like L.A.’s Ann Marie Vering. This spring, the Bay Area-based brand will showcase first-time collabs with Claudio Bellini, Gommaire Cleybergh, Ronald Sasson and Heatsail. West Hollywood