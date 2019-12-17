Bella Gil | March 15, 2021 | Lifestyle Feature

Let your stress go up in smoke with premium products from Las Vegas’ most deluxe dispensaries.

1. The Apothecarium

Offering one-on-one consultations in person or online, The Apothecarium is an ideal destination for curious beginners as well as seasoned connoisseurs. Founded in San Francisco in 2011, the full-service recreational and medical facility offers everything from flowers and edibles to topicals and concentrates. Curbside pickup or delivery is available for locals, while the brand’s dedication to giving back to regional nonprofits showcases its commitment to supporting the community. 7885 W. Sahara Ave., Ste. 112, 702.778.7987

2. Curaleaf

With 101 local dispensaries across 23 states, Curaleaf has positioned itself as an industry leader that expertly grows its product at cultivation sites coast to coast. An additional 30 facilities are solely dedicated to crafting its myriad fresh-cured and lab-tested products, available in a variety of strains, terpenes, delivery methods, cannabinoids and ratios. Score same-day delivery throughout Las Vegas, Summerlin and Henderson when you order by 2PM. 1736 Las Vegas Blvd. S., 702.727.3187

3. Planet 13

While curbside pickup and delivery are available, Planet 13’s in-store shopping is an experience unto itself. An interactive display of 13 LED lotus flowers standing 15 feet tall greet guests upon arrival, while an aerial orb show illuminates the dispensary inside, as does an interactive LED floor and 3D projection experience. In the midst of the entertainment, shoppers will find Planet 13’s high-quality and award-winning recreational cannabis, extracts and infused products. 2548 W. Desert Inn Road, Ste. 100, 702.815.1313

4. Essence

With three locations in Las Vegas and one in Henderson, Essence prides itself on its customer service and ability to provide consistent high quality products through its local 54,000-square-foot, pharmaceutical-grade cultivation and processing facility. On-site registered nurses are available to educate customers on both recreational and medical usage, while its High Risers app allows you to accumulate points toward future purchases. The Strip, Henderson, West Tropicana, South Rainbow

5. The Source+

With locations in Las Vegas and Henderson, The Source+, one of the state’s first dispensaries, toasted its fifth anniversary in December. While its award-winning products, ranging from flower and concentrates to edibles and cannabis accessories, have made it a local staple, the brand has also donated more than $50,000 to nonprofits since 2017. Sahara Rainbow Center, 2550 S. Rainbow Blvd., Ste. 8, Las Vegas; 9480 S. Eastern Ave., Ste. 185, Henderson