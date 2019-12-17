By The Editors | March 15, 2021 | Lifestyle Feature

Here are some of the best indoor activities in Las Vegas for when the temps start to skyrocket. Browse the list below and enjoy while staying safe!

1. TASTE THE TOWN

Bāng Bar by Momofuku

Joining fan favorites like é by José Andrés and Eggslut by chef Alvin Cailan at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas’ Block 16 Urban Food Hall, chef David Chang will debut the first West Coast outpost of Bāng Bar come spring. An original concept from Momofuku, the hot spot will specialize in lunch and dinner offerings highlighted by bāng bread and spit-roasted meats. While its U Wrap (bāng bread filled and rolled with a choice of spicy pork, chicken or spicy eggplant) is a favorite on the East Coast, Momofuku’s culinary gurus will also curate unique-to-Vegas menu items. As chef Chang puts it, “Bāng Bar is one of the craziest concepts we’ve come up with.” We can’t wait to see what’s in store. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Bar Bites at Bar Centro

Head to SAHARA Las Vegas to indulge in the whimsical culinary stylings of chef José Andrés at Bazaar Meat’s new Bar Bites at Bar Centro. A specially curated menu available on Fridays and Saturdays only, offerings include “cotton candy” foie gras with crispy amaranth; Kobe airbread with Kobe beef, onion jam and Parmesan espuma; plus Spanish favorites like croquetas de pollo (creamy bechamel and chicken fritters); and grilled pulpo a la gallega, a Galician-style octopus served with potatoes and aioli. Don’t miss the recently launched Bazaar Burger, highlighted by a blend of wagyu short rib and brisket. Sahara Las Vegas

Amalfi by Bobby Flay

After 16 years, Mesa Grill closes its doors to make room for celeb chef Bobby Flay’s first Italian restaurant concept, Amalfi. Set for a late spring 2021 opening, the new eatery evokes the flavors of Italy, with a menu comprised of antipasti selections, like the crispy soft-shell crab salad; housemade fresh and dry pastas; and whole fish from the seafood display, which will be staffed with a fishmonger. The enchanting space, designed by Olivia Jane Design & Interiors, boasts endless areas to indulge—from the nearly-50-foot bar to the 40-seat lounge area, to the main dining area, revealing towering ceilings, an extensive wine display and a view of the open kitchen. It seems chef Flay has done it again. Caesars Palace

2. SHOP 'TIL YOU DROP

Alice + Olivia

Located on the second level of The Shops at Crystals, near well-heeled neighbors Christian Dior, Christian Louboutin and Mastro’s Ocean Club, Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet has opened its first Las Vegas boutique in perfectly pink style. From the floors to the cash wrap, the 1,018-square-foot space is all awash in the bubblegum hue and marks the brand’s 23rd brick-and-mortar in the United States. Offering the designer’s complete collection—from ready-to-wear and eveningwear to shoes and accessories—the store lets guests commemorate the bespoke shopping experience in front of a glam graphic wall where selfies are highly encouraged. And what would retail therapy in Vegas be without a little bubbly? A designated Champagne bar ensures a glitzy good time thanks to a mini refrigerator with branded glassware to boot. It’s no wonder celebs like Meghan Markle, Michelle Obama, Beyoncé, Gwyneth Paltrow and Gigi Hadid have all been spotted in Bendet’s bold designs. The Shops at Crystals

Armani



The Shops at Crystals adds another top designer fashion house to its stacked lineup with the opening of Giorgio Armani’s 1,200-plus-square-foot boutique. Designed by Armani and his team of architects, the new space reveals the brand’s familiar design aesthetics—from fine-textured wallcoverings to galvanized metals and marble-effect flooring—which serve as a complementing backdrop to the men’s and women’s collections, including ready-to-wear, accessories and high jewelry, plus a dedicated Armani beauty display and more. The luxury space also houses the brand’s iconic La Prima handbag collection, with two styles—the crystal-embellished shoulder bag and clutch—exclusive to the new location. The Shops at Crystals

Gianvito Rossi

Joining neighbors Stella McCartney and Christian Louboutin, luxury footwear favorite Gianvito Rossi recently debuted its first Nevada boutique at The Shops at Crystals. For the glamorous space, Gianvito Rossi worked with Milan-based architect Patricia Urquiola to create a feminine ode to the brand’s Italian DNA. A dusty pink color palette is teamed with pink onyx and honey-gold metal tables, a petal-patterned rug on Venetian terrazzo floors and a plush velvet sofa. Naturally, sky-high heels and sandals are displayed on gilded metal shelves, including the Metropolis sandals seen above. The Shops at Crystals

Tom Ford

Designed by Studio Sofield, Tom Ford debuted its first-ever stand-alone beauty and accessories boutique at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace in January. Eyewear, cosmetics, fragrances and skincare are paired with dedicated vignettes of handbags, luggage, timepieces, jewelry and small leather goods. Don’t miss the new Ocean Plastic timepiece, the first luxury watch made entirely from 100% ocean plastic sourced from oceans, coastlines and uncontrolled landfills. The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace

3. PAMPER YOURSELF

The NOW Massage

Let stress melt away at The NOW Massage, a beloved wellness destination that debuted its first Nevada location in Henderson in February. “The NOW Henderson is an inviting self-care sanctuary in the desert, fit for both the Vegas community and visitors alike seeking a space to relax, reset and recharge,” says co-owner Jacob Lanning, a Henderson resident who owns the business with his wife, Lauren, along with their best friends Michael and Christina Schlazer. A menu of table massages featuring custom enhancements, like herbal heat therapy and crystal healing, is teamed with soothing take-home offerings including the brand’s signature jasmine coconut candles. “In a time where we are all so digitally connected, taking a moment to unplug has never been more important,” says Christina. “The NOW provides a calming space to unwind and a much-needed break from Zoom meetings, virtual learning and screen time.” 600 South Green Valley Parkway, Ste. 100, Henderson

AMINA Spa

To toast the end of 2020 and the arrival of 2021, SAHARA Las Vegas has introduced a variety of 21-themed promotions to celebrate the new year. Located on the second floor of the AAA Four Diamond Alexandria Tower, AMINA Spa is offering the 21 Again: Youthful Restoration package, which includes 21% off spa services of 50 minutes or more plus a complimentary split of La Marca Prosecco for guests age 21 and up. We recommend the 80-minute AMINA custom massage paired with an 80-minute Botinol facial. The clinically proven treatment combines five peptides—including Matrixyl 3000, Myoxinol, Argireline and retinol—to turn back time, reduce lines and wrinkles, and leave skin looking youthful. Return this summer for the debut of the new main resort pool, the crowning centerpiece of the property’s $150 million transformation. Sahara Las Vegas

Claude Baruk

From the mastermind behind the hairstyles of Paris Hilton, John Travolta and Catherine Zeta-Jones comes Signature Salon by Claude Baruk, now open at Fashion Show. Choose from the salon’s extensive menu, which includes famed services like the patented Baruk Five-Step System. Baruk is also rolling out two new concepts: a three-tier membership program and a barbershop and nailcare area. Fashion Show

Qua Baths & Spa at Caesars Palace

As the only spa in the world with official Nobu-brand treatments and a one-of-a-kind Arctic Ice Room where snow falls, Qua Baths & Spa has earned its clout in spades. Stop by the 50,000-square-foot oasis to book the Qua Signature Hourglass experience ($695) for a comprehensive package of up to three hours of high-quality spa treatments, ranging from massages to body treatments to healing art therapies. Indulgent treatment offerings include balancing energy work, aromatherapy stone massage with basalt rocks, and the beloved HydraFacial. Caesars Palace

3. CULTURE DIVE

Museum Fiasco

Immerse yourself in an experiential world of light and sound at AREA15’s debut exhibition, Cluster. Housed in Museum Fiasco, Nevada’s first kunsthalle-style museum, only 14 of which exist in the United States, the 360-degree experience is an award-winning installation by Playmodes Studio in which strobes of light move to the tune of a spectacular soundscape. “It’s great to fill this space exactly to the spec of how we envisioned,” says Christy Corda of Playmodes North America. “We are extremely grateful for the hard work and dedication both teams put into this project.” And in the spirit of the German kunsthalle method, Museum Fiasco will continue to host rotating exhibits that challenge the traditional model of a collection-based museum. AREA15

Magic Mike Live

Spring on the Strip is about to get sizzling hot thanks to the debut of Magic Mike Live at the all-new Magic Mike Theater at SAHARA Las Vegas. Tickets are now on sale for the ultimate girls’ night out with opening night scheduled for March 26. Following its highly successful run at Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas, its new home at SAHARA marks the first time the show will be seen on the Strip. Guests can expect revamped routines and technologies, a double-sized venue featuring a two-story bar and all the up-close-and-personal shirtless interaction made famous by Channing Tatum in the Magic Mike movie franchise. For an additional fee, the Magic Meet & Greet package scores you face time, a photo opportunity and a complimentary cocktail at the resort’s Alexandria Pool post-show. Sahara Las Vegas