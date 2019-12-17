Sam MacKinnon | April 8, 2021 | Style & Beauty Feature

Panerai introduces the Submersible Bronzo Blu Abisso, a watch that changes with time.



The Panerai Submersible Bronzo Blu Abisso features a bold bronze bezel with unidirectional rotation for the calculation of immersion time

Luxury timepiece brand Panerai unveils the Submersible Bronzo Blu Abisso, a watch with a unique chromatic combination of colors and of immense technical capabilities. With a production of just 1,000 models, this release will be sold exclusively at Panerai boutiques, making this timepiece one of the most exclusive on the market, and for good reason. Panerai pushed the limits of traditional aesthetics in pairing deep hues of blue with a bronze exterior, creating a dynamic color palette that allows the watch to become a statement piece on the wrist of anyone who obtains it. The use of bronze is what truly sets the piece apart from others; bronze is alive and changeable, and the patina of the watch changes based on the conditions that the wearer experiences.





The watch can sustain submersion up to 300 meters.

Residents of sunny, tropical locations will have a completely different look and feel from those of colder climates, making the watch even more of an enviable asset. That’s not where the innovation stops, though. Capable of being submerged in depths of up to 984 feet, this collection is designed to push the limits of engineering. The watch is also made entirely of raw materials, establishing a sense of environmental consciousness on top of its aesthetic luxury. For over 150 years, Panerai has set precedents of function and design, and with the Submersible Bronzo Blu Abisso, they dive into new depths of luxury.