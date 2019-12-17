Molly Box | March 16, 2021 | Food & Drink Feature

Whether you are in search of an unforgettable plate of pasta or a fresh platter of seafood, enjoy our list of Las Vegas' best Italian restaurants.

If you're up for a culinary adventure, check our lists for best Italian restaurants in nearby San Diego, Los Angeles and Orange County.

1. Ferraro’s

Family-owned for over 30 years, Ferraro’s is a Las Vegas staple and a must-visit for all Italian-food lovers. Order wine, martinis, cocktails and more, as well as exquisite light bites, from the Ora Sociale, or Happy Hour, menu, which can all be enjoyed on the beautiful patio or via takeout. Stay for dinner and opt for one of Ferraro's authentic dishes, rich in authenticity and heritage, like the carpaccio di manzo, a thinly sliced sirloin and arugula salad with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and truffle oil, from the antipasti section; or—a must-try anytime you go—one of the restaurant's housemade pastas, our choice being the spaghetti aglio e olio. For those who are plant-based, Ferraro's also offers a dedicated vegan friendly menu. 4480 Paradise Road, 702.364.5300

2. Casa Di Amore

Now offering full-service al fresco dining (11AM to 11PM), this Italian hotspot serves up plenty of classic Italian delicacies, like the new meatball napoli appetizer, a trio of meatballs topped with marinara sauce, melty mozzarella and fresh ricotta cheese; the chicken marsala or piccata; or pastas such as pasta carbonara, linguini bolognese or penne alla vodka. 2850 E. Tropicana Ave., 702.433.4967

3. Amalfi by Bobby Flay

After 16 years, Mesa Grill closes its doors to make room for celeb chef Bobby Flay’s first Italian restaurant concept, Amalfi. Set for a late spring 2021 opening, the new eatery evokes the flavors of Italy, with a menu comprised of antipasti selections, like the crispy soft-shell crab salad; housemade fresh and dry pastas; and whole fish from the seafood display, which will be staffed with a fishmonger. The enchanting space, designed by Olivia Jane Design & Interiors, boasts endless areas to indulge—from the nearly-50-foot bar to the 40-seat lounge area, to the main dining area, revealing towering ceilings, an extensive wine display and a view of the open kitchen. It seems chef Flay has done it again. Caesars Palace

4. Esther’s Kitchen

Executive chef James Trees of Esther’s Kitchen has cultivated a restaurant where patrons are welcomed like family, and eat like royalty. Named after Trees’ great aunt Esther, the restaurant offers an extensive dinner and lunch options, as well as a carefully curated wine menu. 1130 S. Casino Center Blvd., Ste. 110, 702.570.7864

5. Locale Italian Kitchen

Locale Italian Kitchen (pronounced lo-cä-lay) is an off-Strip draw created in a joint venture between longtime Las Vegas food and beverage luminaries Andy Hooper and chef Nicole Brisson. A casual nod to the iconic farm-to-table ristorante, Locale is reminiscent of the familiar vibe and features a few of Brisson’s signature dishes, like the beef cheek ravioli and charred octopus, as well as an Italian-focused wine list. In Brisson’s hallmark style, ingredients are sourced responsibly. Take for example the egg-rich tajarin, made from eggs of hens that graze on chrysanthemum and flaxseed who yield the darkest, high-protein yolks. 7995 Blue Diamond Road, 702.330.0404

6. Costa di Mare

Perfect for seafood-lovers, Costa Di Mare features a decadent menu with over forty varieties of fresh fish and shellfish flown in daily from Italy’s coastal waters. In addition, other options include house-made pastas, seared filet of beef, and roasted garlic rack of Colorado lamb. (Reopening March 18) Wynn Las Vegas, 702.770.3305

7. Fresco

From award-winning chef Steve Young comes this Italian staple known for its fresh, simple cuisine. Each dish is made from fresh, locally sourced ingredients, with a few standouts including the bone-in veal chop parmigiana, osso bocu, frutti di mare, and lemon and rosemary roasted chicken, all slow-cooked in a bed of natural juices, herbs and garden vegetables to give you a burst of flavor with every bite. Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, 702.732.5276

8. GIADA at The Cromwell

From the mind of celebrity chef Giada De Laurentis, this restaurant stimulates all your senses with sweeping views of the strip, delectable Italian dishes with California influences and a warm, welcoming environment. Located on the second floor of the Cromwell, GIADA is open for dine-in and take-out. We recommend the lemon spaghetti dish sprinkled with Parmesan cheese and basil and served atop juicy shrimp. The restaurant’s open kitchen concept even gives you an inside peek at how the fresh pasta is made. The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, 855.442.3271

9. Carbone

It’s tough to make a misstep when you’re dealing with the menu at Aria’s elegant tribute to all things old-school Italian, New York transplant Carbone. But one of the unequivocal highlights of the restaurant’s selection of breads, pastas, and steaks is Mario Carbone’s rib-eye Diana, an ultra-tender cut of beef drizzled in a sweet herb jus whose hints of onion, rosemary, and tomato paste recall the flavors of Italy. ARIA, 877.230.2742

10. Sinatra

Frankly, chef Theo Schoenegger’s tribute to Ol’ Blue Eyes does not disappoint, starting with the décor: rich, bold colors, classic design, and a spacious patio. Then there’s the menu packed with Sinatra’s favorite dishes, like spaghetti and Manila clams served with a tomato garlic broth, plus life-changing cream sauces. Don’t skip the creamy vanilla and pistachio panna cotta for dessert. Encore, 702.248.3463

11. Lupo by Wolfgang Puck

The first Italian restaurant from the iconic chef, Wolfgang Puck, this Las Vegas eatery is steeped in history. Known for its tableside service and featuring an al a carte menu, Lupo gives guests the full experience by allowing them to watch creations like the Meditteranean seabass come to life. In the center of the restaurant, a focal point bar surrounds a glass-encased wine room, housing bottles from every region your heart could desire. Between the fare and the wine, you can't go wrong at the famed locale. Mandalay Bay, 702.632.7200

12. Rao’s

Rao’s New York opened its doors in 1896 and has become as iconic as the people it serves, including Woody Allen, Billy Crystal, and Nicholas Pileggi. Now, 124 years later, its traditional Neapolitan recipes live on in Vegas, where the welcoming red doors, dark wood finishes, and simple white linen tablecloths make the restaurant feel like home. Tradition can be tasted in dishes like the justifiably famous penne vodka, made with San Marzano tomatoes, prosciutto cotto, vodka and cream. 3570 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702.731.7267

13. Bootlegger Bistro

Since 1949, this family-operated bistro has been serving the Valley chef Maria Perry's original recipes. Dripping with that old Vegas feel, the bistro is open daily (11AM to 11PM), so stop in for lunch for specialties like capellini al Pomodoro rustica with tomatoes, garlic, fresh basic, olive oil and a touch of chef Maria's famous marinara sauce; or come for dinner and indulge in savory dishes including the lasagna "house speciality" and linguine alla vongole, prepared with whole and baby clams sauteed in wine and served in chef Maria's red or white sauce. 7700 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702.736.4939

14. LAVO

The night can begin and end at Lavo. Start in the ambient bar area downstairs for libations—like the Lavolini, made with prosecco, passion fruit, and St-Germain—that are as skillfully crafted as the restaurant’s Italian fare. Next, try to snag a table on the terrace for one of the best Strip views in the city—and roasted Chilean sea bass so tender it melts in your mouth. Famous for being at the heart of the pulsing Las Vegas Strip, LAVO has seen the likes of Madonna, Drake, Tony Bennett and more. Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian, 702.791.1800

15. Osteria Costa

One of the jewels in The Mirage’s crown, Osteria Costa offers guests a vibrant evening: from the food to the decor, everything about Costa is designed to transport you to warm Southern Italy. The menu offers an array of Italian classics, including succulent linguine and clams, ribeye fiorentina, fettuccine bolognese and more. The Mirage, 866.339.4566

16. Eataly Las Vegas

The world's largest Italian marketplace with restaurants, this Park MGM spot comprises more than a dozen authentic eateries ready to serve you fresh, flavorful dishes. For the full experience, opt for the semiprivate chef's table. Not only delicious but educational and hands-on, diners are led by expert chefs on how to cook like true Italians. Guests shop with the chef for fresh ingredients at each of the Eataly specialty markets, then watch their bounty prepared before their eyes in the open kitchen. This 12-seat table is an interactive, one-of-a-kind Italian culinary journey that is worth the trip every time. Park MGM, 702.730.7617

17. Scarpetta

Helmed by chef Michael Vitangeli and GM Mario Disi, find complex dishes—such as the duck and foie gras ravioli with a marsala reduction, or the spectacular short rib brasato, featuring braised short rib, truffle pumpkin puree, broccolini and a port reduction—and simple ones, like the taglioni agli scampi, a beautiful combination of prawns, roasted garlic, heirloom tomatoes, capers and basil in a lemon white wine butter sauce. If you're celebrating, we recommend Scarpetta's signature tasting menu (available daily until 9PM), complete with standout dishes like the octopus grigliata, branzino and Nutella bombolini, among four other masterfully crafted dishes. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 702.6987960