December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

February 10, 2021

Singer-Songwriter Tayla Parx Is Coping Just Fine
January 29, 2021

Celeb Songwriter Tayla Parx Is Coping Just Fine
January 25, 2021

Hailee Steinfeld Reimagines The Period Piece With 'Dickinson'

March 10, 2021

Weekly Recipe: Beth's Ultimate Banana Bread With Chocolate Chips and Pecans
March 3, 2021

Weekly Recipe: Chef John's Perfect French Omelette
March 2, 2021

Dom Pérignon Unveils Limited Edition Bulgari Champagne

February 28, 2021

Lisa Song Sutton Brings the Iconic Christie's Brand to Las Vegas
February 12, 2021

Real Estate Mogul Brothers Tal and Oren Alexander's Take On The Market Right Now
February 11, 2021

Now Your Home Can Wear Erdem Too

March 10, 2021

See Louis Vuitton's Fall/Winter 2021 Collection
March 10, 2021

See Puma, Kygo and Rickie Fowler's Palm Tree Crew Collection
March 9, 2021

See Dior's Fall/Winter 2021 Collection: A Dark Twist on Fairytales
KITH to Debut Grand Flagship Store in Paris

Ella Chakarian | February 25, 2021 | Style & Beauty Feature

The brand’s first European store highlights a reinstated Carrara staircase along with an exclusive Air Force 1 release.

unnamed-4.jpg

The space features restored marble and a sleek, contemporary layout.

On February 26, KITH is unveiling its first European flagship store in Paris, France. The most extensive company location to date, the 16,000 square foot store covers three floors in the landmark Pershing Building. Stationed in the core of the Golden Triangle, the store incorporates authentic details of its French dwelling with a restored Carrara marble-tiled entryway, flooring and staircase. The ground floor opens to an extravagant double-height courtyard, along with an Accessories Lounge and KITH Treats. The space encompasses a glass-covered courtyard with a floor-to-ceiling plant wall. The courtyard level includes the first international outpost for the eminent New York-based restaurant Sadelle’s, where a distinctive brunch menu will be served along with New York classics and caviar selections.

kith store opening

Below the ground level, visitors can experience an immersive rotating gallery that features programming affiliated with KITH’s recent launches and collaborations.

As visitors make their way to the first floor, they will discover men’s apparel, women’s apparel, kid’s apparel and sleek footwear rooms. At the top of the Carrara marble staircase, the custom chandelier composed from resin cast Air Max 1s will be sure to snatch an onlooker’s attention. Traveling through each floor feels like a highly unique experience, as each space features custom multicolored floors and fabrics.

In addition to the store’s inauguration, KITH has collaborated with Nike to launch an Air Force 1 sneaker that pays homage to the French flag, available only at the brand new location.Kith store opening

Tags: fashion paris new store

Photography by: Courtesy of brand

