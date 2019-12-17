KITH to Debut Grand Flagship Store in Paris

Ella Chakarian | February 25, 2021 | Style & Beauty Feature

The brand’s first European store highlights a reinstated Carrara staircase along with an exclusive Air Force 1 release.

The space features restored marble and a sleek, contemporary layout.

On February 26, KITH is unveiling its first European flagship store in Paris, France. The most extensive company location to date, the 16,000 square foot store covers three floors in the landmark Pershing Building. Stationed in the core of the Golden Triangle, the store incorporates authentic details of its French dwelling with a restored Carrara marble-tiled entryway, flooring and staircase. The ground floor opens to an extravagant double-height courtyard, along with an Accessories Lounge and KITH Treats. The space encompasses a glass-covered courtyard with a floor-to-ceiling plant wall. The courtyard level includes the first international outpost for the eminent New York-based restaurant Sadelle’s, where a distinctive brunch menu will be served along with New York classics and caviar selections.

Below the ground level, visitors can experience an immersive rotating gallery that features programming affiliated with KITH’s recent launches and collaborations.

As visitors make their way to the first floor, they will discover men’s apparel, women’s apparel, kid’s apparel and sleek footwear rooms. At the top of the Carrara marble staircase, the custom chandelier composed from resin cast Air Max 1s will be sure to snatch an onlooker’s attention. Traveling through each floor feels like a highly unique experience, as each space features custom multicolored floors and fabrics.

In addition to the store’s inauguration, KITH has collaborated with Nike to launch an Air Force 1 sneaker that pays homage to the French flag, available only at the brand new location.