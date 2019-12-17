At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

December 17, 2019

December 5, 2019

November 13, 2019

February 10, 2021

January 29, 2021

January 25, 2021

March 10, 2021

March 3, 2021

March 2, 2021

February 28, 2021

February 12, 2021

February 11, 2021

March 10, 2021

March 10, 2021

March 9, 2021

Pharrell Williams & David Grutman's New Hotel Promises To Be A Good Time

Paige Mastrandrea | March 4, 2021 | Lifestyle Feature

Pharrell Williams and Miami hospitality king David Grutman are at it again—this time unveiling The Goodtime Hotel.

PHOTO BY RIOCAM

Indicative of its name, the ethos centers on having a good time—something Miami has always done best. The location was intentional, reviving a storied neighborhood that encompassed the city’s A-listers during its heyday. Williams and Grutman—along with developers Michael Fascitelli and Eric Birnbaum, interior designer Ken Fulk and landscape architect Raymond Jungles—created a property that is nothing short of glamorous, whimsical and an escape from reality. Think vibrant interiors complemented by exterior designs that will invoke the nostalgia of Miami Vice. The hotel features a large-scale pool deck with cabanas; an outdoor bar and VIP seating; a signature restaurant, Strawberry Moon; 267 boutique-style guest rooms; multiple recording studios; and an indoor and outdoor gym. Its captivating design, attentive service and innovative F&B program will invite the star-studded clientele for which Groot Hospitality has become known. Williams says to expect “good vibrations, good energy, good space and a good time.” Rooms from $249 per night.

Tags: celebrity

Photography by: PHOTO BY RIOCAM

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: