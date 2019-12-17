Pharrell Williams & David Grutman's New Hotel Promises To Be A Good Time

Paige Mastrandrea | March 4, 2021 | Lifestyle Feature

Pharrell Williams and Miami hospitality king David Grutman are at it again—this time unveiling The Goodtime Hotel.

Indicative of its name, the ethos centers on having a good time—something Miami has always done best. The location was intentional, reviving a storied neighborhood that encompassed the city’s A-listers during its heyday. Williams and Grutman—along with developers Michael Fascitelli and Eric Birnbaum, interior designer Ken Fulk and landscape architect Raymond Jungles—created a property that is nothing short of glamorous, whimsical and an escape from reality. Think vibrant interiors complemented by exterior designs that will invoke the nostalgia of Miami Vice. The hotel features a large-scale pool deck with cabanas; an outdoor bar and VIP seating; a signature restaurant, Strawberry Moon; 267 boutique-style guest rooms; multiple recording studios; and an indoor and outdoor gym. Its captivating design, attentive service and innovative F&B program will invite the star-studded clientele for which Groot Hospitality has become known. Williams says to expect “good vibrations, good energy, good space and a good time.” Rooms from $249 per night.