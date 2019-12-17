Laura Eckstein Jones | February 18, 2021 | Style & Beauty Feature

Facialist to the stars Shani Darden is known for potent products just as coveted as she is. Here, she dishes on the latest addition to her line.



Shani Darden

Many people say that eye cream is unnecessary. What made you want to create your own?

I wanted to take all of the feedback I’ve received from my clients over the years about what they wanted in an eye cream and develop the perfect formula. I’ve tried so many eye creams over the years, and I hadn’t found one that checked all of the boxes. I wanted a rich treatment that could be used morning and night on the under-eyes as well as the lid, improve elasticity and brighten. Intensive Eye Renewal cream took over two years of development, and I’m so happy with the result!

How does this eye cream stand out? A lot of richer, deeply hydrating eye creams can end up being greasy and are better suited for nighttime use. However, our formula is a deeply hydrating eye treatment that can be used morning and night to get the most benefits! It’s rich, but it absorbs well into the skin and works well with makeup.

Shani Darden Skin Care Intensive Eye Renewal cream, sephora.com

What are some of the key ingredients? It’s formulated with silk tree extract, which is a clinically proven ingredient to lift eyelids and prevent sagging along with brightening the under-eyes as well. It has firming pea peptides, which help to promote healthy collagen and elastin. It also has shea butter, which is rich with fatty acids to deeply hydrate and soft en the skin.

What types of results can users expect? It’s a deeply hydrating formula so you can see some immediate results like plumper and smoother under-eyes. However, it takes about four to six weeks to start getting all of the longer-term benefits—brighter, firmer, more youthful eyes—as you use it regularly.

What are you currently working on? We want to know! I have a few exciting launches I’ve been working on for a long time set for this year that I can’t talk about just yet. I’m so excited for everyone to try though!