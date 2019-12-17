At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

I AGREE
    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
Read More

December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
Read More

November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

People

See More
Read More

February 10, 2021

Singer-Songwriter Tayla Parx Is Coping Just Fine
Read More

January 29, 2021

Celeb Songwriter Tayla Parx Is Coping Just Fine
Read More

January 25, 2021

Hailee Steinfeld Reimagines The Period Piece With 'Dickinson'

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

March 10, 2021

Weekly Recipe: Beth's Ultimate Banana Bread With Chocolate Chips and Pecans
Read More

March 3, 2021

Weekly Recipe: Chef John's Perfect French Omelette
Read More

March 2, 2021

Dom Pérignon Unveils Limited Edition Bulgari Champagne

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

February 28, 2021

Lisa Song Sutton Brings the Iconic Christie's Brand to Las Vegas
Read More

February 12, 2021

Real Estate Mogul Brothers Tal and Oren Alexander's Take On The Market Right Now
Read More

February 11, 2021

Now Your Home Can Wear Erdem Too

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

March 10, 2021

See Louis Vuitton's Fall/Winter 2021 Collection
Read More

March 10, 2021

See Puma, Kygo and Rickie Fowler's Palm Tree Crew Collection
Read More

March 9, 2021

See Dior's Fall/Winter 2021 Collection: A Dark Twist on Fairytales
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Celeb Facialist Shani Darden Launches a Must-Have New Skincare Product—Here, She Spills All

Laura Eckstein Jones | February 18, 2021 | Style & Beauty Feature

Facialist to the stars Shani Darden is known for potent products just as coveted as she is. Here, she dishes on the latest addition to her line.

Shani Darden PHOTO: BY ROBIN BLACK
Shani Darden

Many people say that eye cream is unnecessary. What made you want to create your own?
I wanted to take all of the feedback I’ve received from my clients over the years about what they wanted in an eye cream and develop the perfect formula. I’ve tried so many eye creams over the years, and I hadn’t found one that checked all of the boxes. I wanted a rich treatment that could be used morning and night on the under-eyes as well as the lid, improve elasticity and brighten. Intensive Eye Renewal cream took over two years of development, and I’m so happy with the result!

How does this eye cream stand out? A lot of richer, deeply hydrating eye creams can end up being greasy and are better suited for nighttime use. However, our formula is a deeply hydrating eye treatment that can be used morning and night to get the most benefits! It’s rich, but it absorbs well into the skin and works well with makeup.

Shani Darden Skin Care

Shani Darden Skin Care Intensive Eye Renewal cream, sephora.com

What are some of the key ingredients? It’s formulated with silk tree extract, which is a clinically proven ingredient to lift eyelids and prevent sagging along with brightening the under-eyes as well. It has firming pea peptides, which help to promote healthy collagen and elastin. It also has shea butter, which is rich with fatty acids to deeply hydrate and soft en the skin.

What types of results can users expect? It’s a deeply hydrating formula so you can see some immediate results like plumper and smoother under-eyes. However, it takes about four to six weeks to start getting all of the longer-term benefits—brighter, firmer, more youthful eyes—as you use it regularly.

What are you currently working on? We want to know! I have a few exciting launches I’ve been working on for a long time set for this year that I can’t talk about just yet. I’m so excited for everyone to try though!

Tags: beauty skincare beauty treatments facial skincare products skincare line facialist

Photography by: ROBIN BLACK; HANNAH HILLIER

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Edition

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: