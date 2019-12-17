At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

The Ultimate Guide For a Spring Wardrobe Refresh

Claire Harper | February 18, 2021 | Style & Beauty Feature

The seven best boutiques to shop this spring.

1. Capitol

This chic shop features a selection of elegant, feminine garb. Beautiful silhouettes, like the Adam Lippes draped top and Nanushka light poplin bunch shirtdress, hang exceptionally on the body and are guaranteed to turn heads once we’re out and about this spring. Looking for luxe looks for home? Capitol’s Cabin Fever collection is a must-see.

2. Elyse Walker

The perfect blend of high and low, vintage and new, Elyse Walker features top design names like Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Celine and the list goes on. Not sure what to buy? Opt for the personal style service—you’re guaranteed to leave with a completely refreshed spring look.

4FioreMaxiIvyOcean.jpg

Natalie Martin’s Flore maxidress in Ivy Ocean

3. Natalie Martin

Clothing designer Natalie Martin’s eponymous brand mimics the Australian-born creative’s love of all things summer. From dresses and tops to bottoms and cover-ups, her recently debuted SS21 collection features vibrant hues—think yellows, fuchsia, pastels and sea greens—and fun patterns, perfect for your first outdoor dining experience post-lockdown.

4. Heist

With brands like Golden Goose, Ulla Johnson, Apiece Apart and the like on offer, this hot spot is always the answer for those looking to sport the latest and greatest fashion trends. Each piece is handpicked by owner Nilou Ghodsi, resulting in a chic extension of her personal closet.

5. Fred Segal

For the first time since the ’90s, the cult-favorite brand brought back the famous Gyles & George design collab with its Rowing blazers. Elevate your WFH wardrobe with the French terry loopback cream core joggers, donning the signature zigzag side stripe, of course; or order the original Diana luxury sweater for your man.

20200912SP21LookbookDIsidroSHOT490101.jpg
A look from LoveShackFancy’s SS21 collection.

6. LoveShackFancy

Cult-favorite women’s brand LoveShackFancy just unveiled its first-ever lingerie capsule collection, and it’s next-level amazing. Designed in partnership with Stripe & Stare, the limited-edition collab dons the brand’s beloved feminine prints—with added vintage-inspired flair—across Stripe & Stare’s flattering sustainable silhouettes.

7. Guild

This beloved boutique is a one-stop shop for all things chic and trendy this spring. Choose from elevated basics like the Stateside poplin long-sleeved front-twist shirt and AGOLDE Riley high-rise straight crop jeans; or add a pop of color to your wardrobe with the Le Superbe Future Ex-BF shirt in Sliced Agate Solar Topaz. Whatever your mood, Guild’s curated designer selection has something for everyone this season.


Tags: fashion shopping spring fashion los angeles clothing launch fashion designers fashion trends fashion news luxury fashion fashion finds shop local LA boutique LA shops clothing launch womens fashion

Photography by: Photos courtesy of brands

