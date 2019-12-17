8 Ways to Safely Ring in the New Year in Vegas

Addison Aloian | December 18, 2020 | Culture Lifestyle Holiday

It’s safe to assume that we’re all excited for this year to end – but what’s the best way to say goodbye to the chaos of 2020 and hello to the opportunities of 2021?

Due to the fast spread of COVID-19, we certainly won’t be able to gather as usual, and even indoor dining might be a risk right now. This New Year’s Eve, we’ve decided to lay back and relax. We came up wih a few of our own ways to celebrate, and we’re sharing them with you.

Whether you want to have a few close friends over and order in some drinks, or go to the Plaza Hotel to watch fireworks, there is something for everyone on this list.

The Plaza Hotel Fireworks Show

1 N Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89101 / Website

This year, the Plaza will host their VIP Fireworks viewing party that comes with a stay at the hotel. View the fireworks from outside the hotel or on the pool rooftop, and enjoy champagne upon entry with an early check-in and late check-out on New Year’s Day. Book your stay online.

The Venetian

3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109 / Website

At the Venetian, you’ll be able to celebrate 2021 by dining in with any type of cuisine you could possibly crave. From Southern Italian to Latin American, Chinese food and more, there are tons of options. Book your reservation on their website.

Fireworks at the Circa Resort

8 Fremont Street Experience, Las Vegas, NV 89101 / Website

The brand-new Circa resort is finally welcoming guests just in time for NYE. If you want to watch fireworks but still want to socially distance outside, hang around the resort and wait for the countdown to midnight.

Minibar Delivery Service

Website

Wine, Liquor, and Beer, delivered instantly to your door. What else could you want? Minibar allows you to order any type of alcohol you could want for your celebration, right to you, with absolutely no hassle.

Wine & CBD Delivery Services

For other services that deliver purely wine and CBD, we encourage checking out Winc, First Leaf, Wine Insiders, NuLeaf, Endoca and Lazarus Naturals. Whether you’re looking for a Bordeaux red or CBD oil extracted expertly from CO2, these delivery services should have you covered. Read more about them in our handy guide.

Make Restaurant-Grade Dinner at Home

Feeling frisky? Chef Mario Carbone’s Chicken Carbone is one of a kind, and we've got the recipe. Make a homecooked meal that'll have your family or closest friends wondering where you hid the skills all this time. New year, new you and all that jazz.

Make Cocktails with Michael Sturgis’s Advice

Are you a cocktail connoisseur? Impress your friends this New Year’s by making world-class cocktails, thanks to this easy-to-follow guide from Topping Rose House’s head barman. If you have questions about essential spirits, garnishes and more, he’s got you covered.

Creative Instagram-Inspired Cocktails

Still looking for fun cocktail ideas? Turn to social media. Instagram is full of creative cocktail recipes and inspiration, especially after this year of drinking at home. Whether you want a fruity mix for your New Year’s or something a bit more intense, these are the best IG cocktail accounts to get you started.