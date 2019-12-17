At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

December 17, 2019

For The Love of Whiskey

December 21, 2020 | Food & Drink

In Partnership with Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel

We have a deep appreciation of whiskey because it works for just about every occasion and any conversation. Sophisticated and masculine, whiskey can be poured neat, on the rocks or mixed. And from happy hour to all hours, cheers to a list of drinking occasions and the perfectly paired whiskey cocktails to go along with them.

For The Colder Months
Welcome winter with open arms and cocktail in hand.

The Godfather

1 oz Jack Daniel’s
½ oz Amaretto®
Cola
Fill ½ rocks glass with cubed ice, stir in ingredients, garnish with an orange slice and a dark cherry

Whiskey Cider

1 Teaspoon Honey
2 oz Jack Daniel’s
5 oz Hot Tea or Apple Cider
Enjoy in your favorite mug, served warm and garnished with a lemon wedge and cinnamon stick

For Captivating Conversation
Savor each sip, for these drinks are as good as the conversation they’re complementing.

Frank’s Way

3 Rocks
2 “Fingers” Jack Daniel’s
1 Splash water
3, 2, 1; Frank’s way or the highway

Single Barrel Old Fashioned

2 oz Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Select
½ oz Simple Syrup
2 Dashes Jack Daniels Tennessee Cocktail Bitters®
Orange Peel
Combine whiskey, simple syrup, and bitters into a cocktail mixing glass, fill ½ glass with ice and stir 20-30 seconds, strain into rocks glass over fresh ice, garnish with orange peel

For A (Socially Distanced) Night Out
These days, a night out is likely few and far in-between, so make the occasion special with these drinks of choice.

Single Barrel Manhattan

1.5 oz Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Select
½ oz Sweet vermouth
½ oz Dry vermouth
2 dashes Bitters
2 dark cherries for garnish
Fill ½ cocktail mixing glass with cubed ice, add ingredients, stir 10 seconds, strain and garnish

Single Barrel Rye Sazerac

2 oz Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Rye®
1 Dashes Peychaud’s bitters®
1 Dash Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Cocktail Bitters
1 Bar spoon absinthe
Lemon peel to garnish
Rinse glass with absinthe, add crushed ice and set aside. Fill ½ cocktail mixing glass with cubed ice, add ingredients and stir 10 seconds. Discard ice and excess absinthe from prepared glass. Strain liquid into the glass and add lemon peel to garnish

For A Night In

Enjoy your own company and say no more.

Single Barrel Barrel Proof Neat

1 ½ oz Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Barrel Proof®
Pour, relax, savor.

Celebrate winter responsibly; written in partnership with your friends at Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel.

