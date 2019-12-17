At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
Read More

December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
Read More

November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

December 31, 2020

Here Are Our 22 Most Memorable Quotes of 2020
Read More

December 2, 2020

Rose Colored Glasses: SAINt JHN Is 2020's Breakout Music Star
Read More

December 2, 2020

The Art Issue: 5 Top Artists Reveal Exclusive Works Inspired by 2020

November 11, 2020

The Real Deal: 9 Most Jaw-Dropping Homes To Hit The Market Across The Country
Read More

October 30, 2020

8 Splashy Accessories To Brighten Up Your Tabletop
Read More

October 26, 2020

Carnegie Heights is a Luxury Living Community at its Best

January 7, 2021

Skincare-Care Spotlight With Phebe Wahl And Christy Hall
Read More

December 21, 2020

10 Luxury Gift Ideas to Surprise & Delight
Read More

December 16, 2020

Leaving Your Happy Nest: Evolving to Organic Cosmetics.
5 Ways to Have a Safe and Festive Christmas in Las Vegas

Lara Dreux | December 14, 2020 | Culture Holiday

Las Vegas Christmas

After this hectic year, you might ditch the milk and leave Santa some pick-me-up cookies and cocktails.

If you're looking for a merry and bright Christmas, Las Vegas is the place to be. A symbol of celebration, fun and everything over-the-top, Vegas comes to life with eclectic holiday events.

Gaze at the vivid light displays and the city all aglow, then and go wild on a gift-giving shopping spree. From magic shows to star-lit walks and more, we've assembled an up-to-date list of COVID-safe and exciting activities to keep you holly jolly.

See also: The 7 Best Holiday Lights Displays in Las Vegas

David Copperfield

3799 S Las Vegas Blvd. / Website

Slip your fanciest shoes on and make your way to the city's luxurious MGM Grand Hotel and Casino for a show that will knock your socks off. The legendary showman David Copperfield returns Thursday, Dec. 17th to entrance crowds with illusion and wonder. He'll give you holiday magic and then some!

EXTRAVAGANZA

3645 S Las Vegas Blvd. / Website

The biggest show in Vegas has returned! Get your tickets for this extravagant parade of worldwide performances. Combining sensuality with artistic exhibition, this spectacle dazzles with jaw-dropping acrobats, aerialists, skaters, ventriloquists and comedians, all reunited at the legendary Jubilee Theatre. With both out-of-this world gymnastics, laughter, gigantic LED screens and surreal holograms, this show is guaranteed to sweep you off your feet.

Area15 Wanderland

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by AREA15 (@area15official)

3215 S. Rancho Dr. / Website

This family-friendly, outdoors experience is a world of its own, fully dedicated to the Christmas season. Come for a socially-distanced stroll around by the Wanderland's festive paths, illuminated by christmas trees and photo-worthy vignettes. You'll find great dining at the Winter Beast restaurant, and irresistable shopping from pop-up retailers Kappa Toys and Wild Muse Boutique.

Bellagio Conservatory

3600 S Las Vegas Blvd. / Website

At the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, the psychedelic arrangements of freakishly tall and colorful plant sculputers are sure to impress. You'll feel like sweet little Christmas elves, looking up, down and around at the fantastical scene. Wonder at the sky-lit atrium and share a kiss under a glittering misteltoe. Plus, the whole thing is covered in artificial snow.

ARIA's Winter Wonderland

3730 S Las Vegas Blvd. / Website

The best part about this 15-foot holiday display? It's all edible. A professional team of pastry chefs spent more than four weeks crafting the "Sugar Palace." About 4,000 pounds of sugar were used to create pressed sugar bricks. The snowflakes are coated in crystal sugar, while the blown-sugar swans will steal your heart - and it makes for a great holiday IG post.

Tags: holidays christmas web-og

Photography by: George Rose

