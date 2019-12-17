Lara Dreux | December 14, 2020 | Culture Holiday

After this hectic year, you might ditch the milk and leave Santa some pick-me-up cookies and cocktails.

If you're looking for a merry and bright Christmas, Las Vegas is the place to be. A symbol of celebration, fun and everything over-the-top, Vegas comes to life with eclectic holiday events.

Gaze at the vivid light displays and the city all aglow, then and go wild on a gift-giving shopping spree. From magic shows to star-lit walks and more, we've assembled an up-to-date list of COVID-safe and exciting activities to keep you holly jolly.

See also: The 7 Best Holiday Lights Displays in Las Vegas

David Copperfield

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Copperfield (@d_copperfield)

3799 S Las Vegas Blvd. / Website

Slip your fanciest shoes on and make your way to the city's luxurious MGM Grand Hotel and Casino for a show that will knock your socks off. The legendary showman David Copperfield returns Thursday, Dec. 17th to entrance crowds with illusion and wonder. He'll give you holiday magic and then some!

EXTRAVAGANZA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Extravaganza Vegas (@extravaganza.vegas)

3645 S Las Vegas Blvd. / Website

The biggest show in Vegas has returned! Get your tickets for this extravagant parade of worldwide performances. Combining sensuality with artistic exhibition, this spectacle dazzles with jaw-dropping acrobats, aerialists, skaters, ventriloquists and comedians, all reunited at the legendary Jubilee Theatre. With both out-of-this world gymnastics, laughter, gigantic LED screens and surreal holograms, this show is guaranteed to sweep you off your feet.

Area15 Wanderland

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AREA15 (@area15official)

3215 S. Rancho Dr. / Website

This family-friendly, outdoors experience is a world of its own, fully dedicated to the Christmas season. Come for a socially-distanced stroll around by the Wanderland's festive paths, illuminated by christmas trees and photo-worthy vignettes. You'll find great dining at the Winter Beast restaurant, and irresistable shopping from pop-up retailers Kappa Toys and Wild Muse Boutique.

Bellagio Conservatory

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bellagio Las Vegas (@bellagio)

3600 S Las Vegas Blvd. / Website

At the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, the psychedelic arrangements of freakishly tall and colorful plant sculputers are sure to impress. You'll feel like sweet little Christmas elves, looking up, down and around at the fantastical scene. Wonder at the sky-lit atrium and share a kiss under a glittering misteltoe. Plus, the whole thing is covered in artificial snow.

ARIA's Winter Wonderland

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARIA Resort & Casino (@arialv)

3730 S Las Vegas Blvd. / Website

The best part about this 15-foot holiday display? It's all edible. A professional team of pastry chefs spent more than four weeks crafting the "Sugar Palace." About 4,000 pounds of sugar were used to create pressed sugar bricks. The snowflakes are coated in crystal sugar, while the blown-sugar swans will steal your heart - and it makes for a great holiday IG post.