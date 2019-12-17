By The Editors | November 11, 2020 | Home & Real Estate Feature

We take a look at the most stylish sanctums to hit the market across the country.

New York, New York

3 E. 95th St.

The master suite includes two offices, three dressing rooms and two bathrooms.



The landmark Carhart Mansion is steeped in 18th century French classicism, designed by architectural master Horace Trumbauer in 1916. The duplex townhouse on tree-lined East 95th Street at Fifth Avenue looks like two side-by-side townhouses, but the mansion benefits from the white-glove service of a luxury building. Enter the 10,350-square-foot home via a private elevator or a sweeping staircase to a grand marble foyer that opens to a reception hall and immaculate salon with 18-foot ceilings. With a master suite that boasts dual offices, master baths and three dressing rooms, this stately residence is for those who truly enjoy a luxurious lifestyle.

The entrance to the circa 1916 landmarked Carhart Mansion



Details: 6 bedrooms, 5 1/2 baths, 10,350 square feet

Price: $28.4 million

Contact: Randall Gianopulos & Stan Ponte, Sotheby’s International Realty, 3east95.com

Miami, Florida

580 Sabal Palm Road

The living room overlooks the bay.



The summer kitchen features Miele appliances.



Double-height ceilings flank the living and dining rooms, and a fireplace spans both rooms.



Imagine water views that go for miles. Built by MV Group and situated in Miami’s private gated community of Bay Point, the open floor plan of La Casa Palma makes this the home for entertaining. Designed by architect Kobi Karp with interiors by Borges + Associates, the six-bedroom, nine-bath contemporary estate sits on a nearly 30,000-square-foot waterfront lot and features a movie theater, gym, spa, wine cellar, glass elevator, reflection pond and separate guest house with private entry and sunset deck. Overlooking the Miami Beach skyline, the backyard has a lap pool and built-in chef’s summer kitchen. “The 1,800-square-foot master bedroom is designed like a glass box extending over the bay and you feel like you are floating above the water,” says listing agent Chad Carroll with Compass. “It’s really special."

The bathroom features a free-standing tub.



There are floor to ceiling windows in all rooms.



The backyard includes a 50-foot infinity-edge pool.



Details: 6 bedrooms, 9 baths, 11,485 square feet

Price: $20 million

Contact: Chad Carroll, Compass, compass.com

Scottsdale, Arizona

20724 N. 112th St.

The home’s great room opens to an expansive upper terrace, where homeowners can dine, lounge and soak in the incredible mountain views.



A sprawling infinity-edge pool is the focal point of the breathtaking backyard.

Located in the Upper Canyon of Silverleaf in North Scottsdale on 1.23 acres, this home offers primo desert and mountain views in a contemporary and upscale setting. Designed by Scottsdale-based Ownby Design and Vivax Interiors, the estate wows with globally imported goods, including Molaro doors and windows sourced from Venice. Gaggenau and Wolf appliances, a 196-bottle wine room and a butler’s pantry in the upper-level kitchen impress, but it’s the lower level that drives home the space’s entertainment options. A 2,000-bottle walk-in glass wine room, a 12-seat theater, a half-basketball court and a negative-edge infinity pool ensure residents will have few reasons to leave this one-of-a-kind property.

Fireplaces, lights, shades and more can be controlled from the home’s Crestron system.



Details: 5 bedrooms, 5 1/2 baths, 12,132 square feet

Price: $15.6 million

Contact: Siena Dorsey, The Agency Arizona, theagencyre.com

West Hollywood, California

8899 Beverly Blvd.

Designed by Olson Kundig, 8899 Beverly houses 40 residences within the tower—and eight single-family homes behind it—in one of L.A.’s most exciting, sought-after neighborhoods.

Surprisingly, one of the most desirable properties in Los Angeles isn’t a Bel-Air mansion or a seaside Malibu abode: It’s a meticulously appointed penthouse in West Hollywood. Designed by architect Tom Kundig of Seattle-based Olson Kundig and developed by Townscape Partners, the 20,000-square-foot property is a combination of two penthouses that can be sold separately or together. Imbued with an elegant, earthy aesthetic, the unit boasts a private elevator, 360-degree views, multiple master bedrooms, an expansive wraparound terrace and a divine location mere steps from Beverly Hills and West Hollywood hot spots. “Th ere has never been and will never be anything like this building in L.A.: the location, the protected views, the ceiling heights, the Swiss glass, the Olson Kundig design, the auto stable, the services,” says listing agent Fredrik Eklund. Adds Tyler Siegel of Townscape Partners, “It’s obvious that this penthouse lives in a completely different stratosphere.”

The penthouse boasts stunning 360-degree views of Los Angeles and expansive terraces for seamless indoor-outdoor living.



Details: 8 bedrooms, 11 1/2 baths, 20,000 square feet

Price: $100 million-plus

Contact: Fredrik Eklund at Eklund|Gomes, 8899beverlyblvd.com

Orleans, Massachusetts

87 Beach Road

The property’s 10 acres in highly sought-after Cape Cod is a half-mile bike ride or stroll to exclusive Nauset Beach.



Situated on 10 acres, this gem features traditional New England architecture with a modern flair—making it one of the most desirable buys on Cape Cod. Th e property is less than a half-mile from Nauset Beach and 2 miles from town. Th e exterior is a classic beach beauty with a rolling lawn, trails, gardens, a tennis court, an outdoor chef’s kitchen, an orchard, a greenhouse, horse stables, and a pool and pool house. Inside, find open spaces that also allow for privacy, such as spalike baths. Other standout moments include a wood-paneled library, bowling alley, theater, game room, gym and sauna.

The heated granite pool is part of abundant outdoor space perfect for hours of family fun.



Details: 8 bedrooms, 9 baths, 12,000 square feet

Price: $18.5 million

Contact: Ricardo Rodriguez, Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, coldwellbankerluxury.com

Evanston, Illinois

147 Dempster St.

The well-maintained home offers grandly proportioned rooms and old-world craftsmanship.

The library boasts handsome paneled walls and a grand fireplace and bar.



“This sophisticated Tudor mansion offers an abundance of privacy and is set on more than a half-acre estate of lush lawns and gardens just steps from Lake Michigan,” notes exclusive Compass listing broker Julie Latsko, adding: “It has grandly proportioned rooms and old-world craftsmanship that can’t be replicated. With five bedrooms, six baths and over 6,100 square feet, there is plenty of room to work and play. And with easy access to downtown Evanston, restaurants, shops and transit, it’s a sanctuary in the heart of it all."

The stately Tudor mansion exudes timeless elegance.



Details: 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, 6,172 square feet

Price: $3.5 million

Contact: Julie Latsko, Compass, compass.com

San Francisco, California

181 Fremont St.

A cappuccino stone-topped dining table and chandeliers by Henge set the tone in the dining room.



The Rossana custom kitchen boasts Emperador marble counters.



Floating nearly 700 feet above the ground, 181 Fremont’s Grand Penthouse occupies the entire top floor of San Francisco’s tallest residential tower—this penthouse is actually the tallest residence west of Chicago and the most expensive one in the area—and counts stunning floor- to-ceiling panoramic views of the Pacific, Golden Gate Bridge and more among its features. Near luxury shops, Michelin-starred restaurants and the Ferry Building, the stellar location is rivaled only by the Grand Penthouse’s custom design by L.A.-based MASS Beverly. Elegant pieces by Bottega Veneta, Henge, Minotti and more—all included in the asking price—adorn the interiors, which have a refi ned and tailored European aesthetic that plays off the muted colors of the city. Also of note are the building’s amenities, including a piano lounge, a full catering kitchen and dining room, and a concierge, to name a few.

An Antonio Lupi Cristalplant tub in the primary bedroom’s south bathroom.

Details: 4 bedrooms, 6 1/2 baths, 6,941 square feet

Price: $46 million

Contact: Leo Mederios, 181fremont.com

Atlanta, Georgia

391 Argonne Drive

This modern English country manor has everything you could possibly want, including a manicured outdoor space.



Designed by Historical Concepts and built by James Cotton of Builders II Inc. with interiors by Barbara Westbrook of Westbrook Interiors, this elegant abode in the heart of tony Buckhead is perfectly appointed for a family looking for modern conveniences in a home inspired by an English country manor. Amenities include a covered patio with fireplace; large wine cellar; game area; movie theater; gym, play space or home office above a three-car garage; and, of course, a manicured lawn and pool—ideal for taking advantage of Atlanta’s temperate weather.

The interiors are by Barbara Westbrook of Westbrook Interiors.

Details: 6 bedrooms, 6 full, 3 half baths, 13,055 square feet

Price: $7.99 million

Contact: Sam Bayne, Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty, sambayne.com; atlantafinehomes.com

Dallas, Texas

6810 Turtle Creek Blvd.

Exterior features include handmade terra cotta clay tile from Ludowici Roof Tile. Slate Co. main house tile was salvaged from an estate in Nichols Hills, Okla., and is approximately 90 to 100 years old.



“Uniquely situated along Turtle Creek with picturesque park views, this exquisite Mediterranean villa presents an exceptional opportunity for the most discerning buyer seeking move-in ready luxury in University Park’s Volk Estates,” shares Compass listing broker Gretchen Brasch. “Originally constructed in 2005, this Paul Turney-designed treasure has been freshly restored by Underwood Custom Homes with a striking color palette and tasteful decorative accents by Cynthia Collins Interiors. The handsome stucco exterior with imported European steel doors,” she continues, “is topped with handmade Ludowici terra cotta layered roofing. Welcoming Lueders limestone porches inlaid with Pennsylvania bluestone banding show just the beginning of the intricate detail found throughout."

Details: 5 bedrooms, 5 1/2 baths, 2-bedroom guesthouse, 8,535 square feet

Price: available on request

Contact: Gretchen Brasch and Elly Holder, Compass, compass.com