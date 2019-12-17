    

Ann And David Sutherland Create N95 Masks for Healthcare Workers

The Editors | June 24, 2020 | People

DavidAnnSutherlandDALL21364590657.jpgDallas-based David and Ann Sutherland have been at the forefront of interior design for over 40 years. In response to the current climate, the pair have opened their warehouse and shifted efforts to creating masks for local hospitals and essential workers.

You were one of the first design teams to pivot your manufacturing services and resources to creating masks.

AS: We all must take the precautions that are being mandated by the health community seriously. This aids our local and federal government to slow down and contain this pandemic. Our company immediately abided by that call and then quickly moved to reconfigure and change our production to something that would benefit our local community, as well as our employees.

What do you encourage other designers to do?
DS: Have confidence in yourself, in the company and its products, and in the natural strength of our great country—this will pass. ...Learnings will come from this time, and we need to be ready to adapt and change our ways of doing business.

Tell us about the masks.
AS: The masks are made from Perennials Fabrics, which are composed of 100% solution-dyed acrylic. Our fibers are naturally resistant to mold and mildew and bacteria, making them ideal for healthcare workers, front-line staff and even patients. They can be reused and washed repeatedly with bleach, which elongates the life span of N95 masks.

A spotlight from our “Heroes of Hope” feature in The Hope Issue

Tags: philanthropy coronavirus sutherland

Photography by: Courtesy of David and Ann Sutherland

