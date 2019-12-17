    

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
Read More

December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
Read More

November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

June 8, 2020

Tyler Perry Pays It Forward With COVID-19 Relief
June 4, 2020

June 4, 2020

Jack Dorsey Donates $1 Billion to COVID-19 Relief
June 3, 2020

June 3, 2020

Touro University's Students Stand Up to Serve Amid COVID-19

June 3, 2020

Meals On Wheels Aids The Elderly With Meal Deliveries
May 31, 2020

May 31, 2020

Marcus Samuelsson Fights Food Insecurity With Red Rooster
May 19, 2020

May 19, 2020

6 Cookbooks By Fashion Designers To Make Stylish Meals At Home

May 4, 2020

8 Online Florists To Brighten Your May
Read More

April 15, 2020

Vegas Magazine Power Players 2020
Read More

January 27, 2020

The Most Affordable Las Vegas Boulevard Address

June 8, 2020

28 Father's Day Gifts To Keep Him In Style
June 5, 2020

June 5, 2020

Rolex Makes Timely Contributions to COVID-19 Response Efforts
May 28, 2020

May 28, 2020

Watchmakers Respond To The Coronavirus With Aid
Tyler Perry Pays It Forward With COVID-19 Relief

The Editors | June 8, 2020 | People

TylerPerry997404038202.jpgMedia giant Tyler Perry has certainly shown his devotion to his community during the COVID-19 crisis, finding ways to support local and give back to those in need. At the start of April, Atlanta-based Perry donated $21,000 to 42 out-of-work servers at Houston’s restaurant—a favorite of Perry’s—which equates to $500 for each employee.

A few weeks later, the philanthropist anonymously picked up the tabs at 44 Atlanta-area Krogers during the store’s designated shopping hour for seniors and at-risk patrons. The receipts were marked “Atlanta Angel,” leaving shoppers guessing who could be behind the checkout surprise. Word quickly spread that the person behind the feel-good action was Perry, who followed up with the same deed for 29 Winn-Dixies in his hometown of New Orleans. These actions sparked even more giving, with Kroger’s Atlanta division announcing a few days later that it had matched his donation.

Perry’s generosity has encouraged people to follow his lead, with anonymous donors picking up tabs at local stores and restaurants across the country. The expression “pay it forward” has an even more impactful meaning during these unprecedented times.

A spotlight from our “Heroes of Hope” feature in The Hope Issue

Tags: philanthropy tyler perry coronavirus

Photography by: Courtesy of Tyler Perry

