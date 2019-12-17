Jack Dorsey Donates $1 Billion to COVID-19 Relief

The Editors | June 4, 2020 | People

“The needs are increasingly urgent, and I want to see the impact in my lifetime,” says Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey. And the mogul, who has donated $1 billion worth of equity in Square to his Start Small LLC to fund COVID-19 relief around the world, is backing up his powerful words with direct actions. Fittingly, he even made the announcement via tweet, declaring the amount equates to roughly 28% of his current net worth, or about $3.6 billion.

The tech star explains that the fund will benefit many long after the current crisis passes. “After we disarm this pandemic, the focus will shift to girls’ health and education and UBI,” he says, noting it will operate transparently. “The impact this money will have should benefit both companies over the long term because it’s helping the people we want to serve.”

“I hope this inspires others to do something similar,” Dorsey says. “Life is too short, so let’s do everything we can today to help people now.”

A spotlight from our “Heroes of Hope” feature in The Hope Issue