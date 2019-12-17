    

Parties

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

People

June 8, 2020

Tyler Perry Pays It Forward With COVID-19 Relief
June 4, 2020

Jack Dorsey Donates $1 Billion to COVID-19 Relief
June 3, 2020

Touro University's Students Stand Up to Serve Amid COVID-19

Food & Drink

June 3, 2020

Meals On Wheels Aids The Elderly With Meal Deliveries
May 31, 2020

Marcus Samuelsson Fights Food Insecurity With Red Rooster
May 19, 2020

6 Cookbooks By Fashion Designers To Make Stylish Meals At Home

Home & Real Estate

May 4, 2020

8 Online Florists To Brighten Your May
April 15, 2020

Vegas Magazine Power Players 2020
January 27, 2020

The Most Affordable Las Vegas Boulevard Address

Style & Beauty

June 8, 2020

28 Father's Day Gifts To Keep Him In Style
June 5, 2020

Rolex Makes Timely Contributions to COVID-19 Response Efforts
May 28, 2020

Watchmakers Respond To The Coronavirus With Aid
Jack Dorsey Donates $1 Billion to COVID-19 Relief

The Editors | June 4, 2020 | People

JackDorseyGettyImages1134474989.jpg“The needs are increasingly urgent, and I want to see the impact in my lifetime,” says Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey. And the mogul, who has donated $1 billion worth of equity in Square to his Start Small LLC to fund COVID-19 relief around the world, is backing up his powerful words with direct actions. Fittingly, he even made the announcement via tweet, declaring the amount equates to roughly 28% of his current net worth, or about $3.6 billion.

The tech star explains that the fund will benefit many long after the current crisis passes. “After we disarm this pandemic, the focus will shift to girls’ health and education and UBI,” he says, noting it will operate transparently. “The impact this money will have should benefit both companies over the long term because it’s helping the people we want to serve.”

“I hope this inspires others to do something similar,” Dorsey says. “Life is too short, so let’s do everything we can today to help people now.”

A spotlight from our “Heroes of Hope” feature in The Hope Issue

Tags: philanthropy coronavirus jack dorsey

Photography by: Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images

