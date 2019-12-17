    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
Read More

December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
Read More

November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

June 3, 2020

Meals On Wheels Aids The Elderly With Meal Deliveries
Read More

May 31, 2020

Marcus Samuelsson Fights Food Insecurity With Red Rooster
Read More

May 19, 2020

6 Cookbooks By Fashion Designers To Make Stylish Meals At Home

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

May 4, 2020

8 Online Florists To Brighten Your May
Read More

April 15, 2020

Vegas Magazine Power Players 2020
Read More

January 27, 2020

The Most Affordable Las Vegas Boulevard Address

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

May 28, 2020

Watchmakers Respond To The Coronavirus With Aid
Read More

May 20, 2020

Jewelry Houses Rally Toward a Common Cause: COVID-19 Relief Efforts
Read More

May 19, 2020

The Top 5 Tie-Dye Pieces You Need Now
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Jen Hidinger-Kendrick Aids Essential Workers With Giving Kitchen

The Editors | May 30, 2020 | People

GivingKitchenATLAJenHidinger433A0P1.jpgAtlanta-based Jen Hidinger-Kendrick turned a tragedy—the 2012 loss of her chef husband to cancer—into a mission. Through founding Giving Kitchen, Hidinger-Kendrick and her team have helped more than 4,000 food service workers, who qualify with proper documentation in Georgia, through crises to the tune of $3.3 million in financial assistance.

What is Giving Kitchen’s mission? We offer stability to food service workers. We help those who are experiencing crisis, like the death of an immediate family; a natural disaster, like a house flood or fire; an injury; or an illness, including COVID-19. We do that through our financial assistance program. We also offer connections to community resources, like mental health professionals, dentists or physicians, through our Stability Network program.

What’s happening on the front lines? We all are devastated and heartbroken. When the clients who we’re meant to help are suffering, we feel the impact. We’ve been able to really hone in on what Giving Kitchen can and cannot do. Regardless if it’s COVID-19 related or otherwise, we maintain our commitment to serving the food service community. Since this hit, we’ve been able to award over $85,000 in financial assistance to over 60 or so individual food service workers across the state.

What’s the best way to help? Sharing the mission of Giving Kitchen is massively important now because of those food service workers who are affected today by COVID-19 or another crisis. We need to be there for them in the weeks, months and years to come. Something [financial] that would normally help a food service worker for a few months at a time— we anticipate that changing pretty drastically due to the crisis that’s at hand. ... You can make a one-time donation at givingkitchen.org, or we have a recurring giving program called Pass the Hat, where people can donate to support our programs throughout the year as well.

Tags: philanthropy coronavirus giving kitchen

Photography by: Lizziephoto.com

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: