December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

June 3, 2020

Meals On Wheels Aids The Elderly With Meal Deliveries
May 31, 2020

Marcus Samuelsson Fights Food Insecurity With Red Rooster
May 19, 2020

6 Cookbooks By Fashion Designers To Make Stylish Meals At Home

May 4, 2020

8 Online Florists To Brighten Your May
April 15, 2020

Vegas Magazine Power Players 2020
January 27, 2020

The Most Affordable Las Vegas Boulevard Address

May 28, 2020

Watchmakers Respond To The Coronavirus With Aid
May 20, 2020

Jewelry Houses Rally Toward a Common Cause: COVID-19 Relief Efforts
May 19, 2020

The Top 5 Tie-Dye Pieces You Need Now
LA Family Housing CEO Stephanie Klasky-Gamer Aids Homeless Population During COVID-19

By The Editors | May 29, 2020 | People

StephanieKlaskeyGamerRedbirdLAFamilyHousing3.jpg

"The COVID-19 crisis affects our entire community, but has an acute impact on people experiencing homelessness and those who serve them,” says Stephanie Klasky-Gamer, president and CEO of LA Family Housing. While the organization—which helps children and adults transition out of homelessness—regularly interacts with participants, team members’ day-to-day missions have changed. In addition to partnering with local businesses to procure donated personal protective equipment for the team and with individual donors, LAFH is working with city officials to open new shelters and provide handwashing stations at encampment sites.

LAFH is also collaborating with businesses to overcome the food insecurity needs of vulnerable clients. So far, restaurant Redbird has prepared 1,300 meals daily, and Big Sugar Bakeshop delivers baked goods to children in LAFH’s interim housing sites.

“COVID-19 is an unforeseen tragedy, but it is also an incredible opportunity,” says Klasky-Gamer. “What the city, county, state and local providers like LA Family Housing have been able to do is unprecedented. We’ve unlocked critical resources to open thousands of units of housing to bring people inside within a matter of weeks."

Tags: charity philanthropy people

Photography by: Courtesy of LA Family Housing

