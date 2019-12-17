    

Five Looks for Your Little Ones We're Loving for Summer

May 1, 2020 | Style & Beauty

If you’re like us, stuck indoors and freaking out about the current climate, we discovered a cure: checking out cute new kids clothing. With colorful prints and whimsical designs, just looking at these styles for minis makes us smile. Here, our top five picks for the upcoming season. Hip hip hooray, summer’s on the way!

1. The Cutest Floral Dress

image_1.jpg

How happy does this hydrangea print dress make you? Made from 100% cotton, this play dress is comfy enough to run around in, and cute enough to dress up for summer dinners.

Hydrangea Sunday by Smiling Button - Shop Now

2. A Cozy Sweatshirt

image_2.jpg

West coast, best coast? Or New York for life? Luckily you don’t have to choose with this color-blocked sweatshirt. Equal parts cool and cozy, this piece gets all the style points whichever side you’re on.

Embroidered Caliyork Sweatshirt by Cynthia Rowley Kids- Shop Now

3. Bright Boardshorts

image-3.jpg

This citrus-print boardshort is made for long days at the beach. Even better? It’s UPF50, so pair it with a sun-shirt and he can play in the waves for hours without having to worry about sunburn.

Mini Major Boys Boardshort by Mott50 Kids - Shop Now

4. A Sweet Swimsuit

image_4.jpg

With tie-dye, ruffles, and a big bow on the back, this swimsuit is fit for a princess! Your little will love wearing this whimsical one piece all summer long.

Nettle Swimsuit by LoveShackFancy Kids - Shop Now

5. A Playsuit Fit for a Prince

image_5.jpg

Speaking of royalty, doesn’t this look like something Prince George would wear? With bright red buttons and printed in presents, we’re swooning over its classic design.

Blue Presents Jon Jon by Smiling Button - Shop Now

