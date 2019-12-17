    

December 17, 2019

December 5, 2019

November 13, 2019

Lafayette 148 Unveils Its 2020 UnordinaryWomen Campaign

Kanika Talwar | April 28, 2020 | People Style & Beauty

The New York clothing brand is holding a virtual panel to honor nine extraordinary women making strides.

SIQI-MOU_BW.jpgSiqi Mou

With its second annual UnordinaryWomen campaign, Lafayette148 New York honors change-making women a bit differently this year—The celebration will be held over Zoom. In a virtual panel virtual panel, the nine honorees will speak on May 7 about finding inspiration in the current unprecedented situation. This year’s nine UnordinaryWomen are Peggy Whitson, Amy Sherald, Anne Pasternak, Christina Lowery, Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Julissa Arce, Meena Harris, Maria Brito and Siqi Mou.

AMY-SHERALD_BW.jpgAmy Sherald

BRITTANY-PACKNETT-CUNNINGHAM_BW.jpgBrittany Packnett Cunningham

Fashion photographer and 2019 UnordinaryWomen honoree Sophie Elgort and stylist Meredith Koop worked alongside the clothing brand to create the campaign. Co-founder and CEO of Lafayette 148 Deirdre Quinn says, “Whether you’re 20 or 60, your voice has the power to inspire so many other women throughout their journeys, now more than ever. If ever there was a time when we need to tell and share these stories, this is it.” Teaming up with Girl Rising, an organization dedicated to worldwide women’s education, empowering girls and ending gender discrimination, Lafayette 148 will donate $10 to the initiative for every post and comment using the hashtag #148UnordinaryWomen on Facebook and Instagram.


Tags: events

Photography by: Photos by Sophie Elgort | styling by Meredith Koop

