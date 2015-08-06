    

Elton John Returns to Las Vegas With Tour Dates This September

By Josh Bell | August 28, 2019 | Culture

Although he’s currently on a farewell tour after a career that spans five decades, legendary singer-songwriter Elton John is also having a pop-culture moment right now, thanks to the hit biopic Rocketman (starring Taron Egerton as John) and the remake of Disney’s The Lion King (including a new song by John, “Never Too Late”).

Elton_John

Vegas residents and visitors have been lucky to have plenty of chances to see John live over the last several years, thanks to his Caesars Palace residencies The Red Piano and The Million Dollar Piano. But since The Million Dollar Piano wrapped up in May of last year, John’s two nights at the T-Mobile Arena on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour may be his final Vegas stand.

Appropriately enough, VIP ticket packages for the show went for upward of $1,500, with perks including the opportunity to take photos onstage with John’s piano, tour the backstage area and snag limited-edition concert souvenirs. Most importantly, VIP ticket-holders will be up close and personal for the final Vegas performances of John classics like “Bennie and the Jets,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Candle in the Wind,” “Crocodile Rock” and many more. If John is going to walk away while he’s (yet again) on top, at least he’s doing it with style. September 6 to September 7, T-Mobile Arena, t-mobilearena.com

Photography by Bettman/Contributor/Getty Image

