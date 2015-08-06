    

Parties

See More
Read More
The A-List at Jade
Read More
California Closets Grand Opening
Read More
Andiron Steak & Sea's 4th Annual White Party

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More
Read More
Las Vegas' Latest Hot Spot is a Restaurant With a Bold Menu
Read More
The Best Brunches in Las Vegas Right Now
Read More
The Best Local Bars in Las Vegas

Home & Real Estate

See More

Style & Beauty

See More
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

| August 23, 2019 | Calendar

Share

The PGA Tour golf tournament returns for its 37th consecutive year. Many of the top players in the world will compete, including defending champion Bryson DeChambeau. The Hive all-inclusive tickets from $275.

When: 9/30/19 - 10/06/19

Where: TPC Summerlin

For more information - click here

Tags: golf tournament
Categories: Calendar

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry



Popular Posts



Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE