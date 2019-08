| August 23, 2019 | Calendar

Try your hand at taking away $10,000 at the second annual poker tournament hosted by Jack Binion to benefit Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. Runners-up have opportunities to take home prizes including chef dinners, trips, jewelry and delicious wines.

When: 9/27/19 at 5 PM

Where: Keep Memory Alive Center

For more information - click here