By Stephanie Bongiorno | July 30, 2019 | Culture

Hot off her new album, “Cuz I Love You,” and an interview with Cosmopolitan, singer Lizzo revealed that she would love to star in The Bachelorette.

“I would love to be the Bachelorette...” said the performer. “If I was the Bachelorette, it would just be the coolest season ever.”

Being the Bachelorette entails expressing one’s true feelings for contestants on the show and dealing with heartbreak on television for the world to see. Lizzo’s bold personality would bring an exciting new perspective to the reality show about finding love.

Lizzo candidly opened up about the ups and downs of dating during the interview as well: “Then you start getting those first fluttery feelings with somebody and it’s still so exciting. Until you get to the point where it’s not that exciting anymore.”

If she’s serious about starring in the reality dating show, it would be the first time ABC tapped a female celebrity to star as the Bachelorette.