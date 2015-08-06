By Randy Slovacek | June 26, 2019 | Culture

The Smith Center for the Performing Arts finds its sweet spot when Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory takes up residence for only two weeks.

The time-honored production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory takes the Reynolds Hall stage July 18 to July 30.

The family-friendly musical features new songs by Tony Award winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray) along with several iconic tunes from the 1971 film, including “The Candy Man” and “Pure Imagination.” The whimsical musical honors the witty wordplay of Dahl’s classic 1964 novel with offbeat humor, some delightful devilishness and a little social satire thrown in for good measure. The stage musical premiered in London in 2013, winning two Olivier Awards and running for over three years. That success led to the Broadway production, which debuted in 2017. Follow Charlie and the other four children on their captivating journey through Wonka’s wondrous world of pure imagination. This is your chance to meet the amazing Oompa-Loompas and witness eye-popping inventions and that great glass elevator. June 18 to June 30, tickets from $36, Reynolds Hall, thesmithcenter.com