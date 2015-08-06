By Jason R. Latham | June 24, 2019 | Culture

Need further proof that Las Vegans are the luckiest music fans on the planet?

We not only get to enjoy one of Cirque du Soleil’s best productions—The Beatles LOVE—year-round, but when an actual Beatle comes to town, we get him for two nights at T-Mobile Arena. Las Vegas is the only city with back-to-back dates on the U.S. leg of Sir Paul McCartney’s Freshen Up Tour, which will see the living legend on the biggest stage the city has to offer. McCartney, who turns 77 on June 18, is touring in support of his 17th solo album release, Egypt Station, which debuted last September, and his Freshen Up Tour is billed as a nearly three-hour ride through the singer’s epic career. Fans looking for that once-in-a-lifetime experience have already gobbled up the two Hot Sound packages, which include priority check-in, an invitation to sound check and a preshow reception, among other perks. Floor seats are now priced close to $2,000 on the secondary market, which is still worth it IMO. June 28 & 29, 8 p.m., paulmccartney.com