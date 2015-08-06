    

Parties

See More
Read More
California Closets Grand Opening
Read More
Andiron Steak & Sea's 4th Annual White Party
Read More
2019 Power Players of Real Estate

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More

Home & Real Estate

See More

Style & Beauty

See More
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Paul McCartney to Play at the T-Mobile Arena This Week

By Jason R. Latham | June 24, 2019 | Culture

Share

Need further proof that Las Vegans are the luckiest music fans on the planet?

Paul_McCartney

We not only get to enjoy one of Cirque du Soleil’s best productions—The Beatles LOVE—year-round, but when an actual Beatle comes to town, we get him for two nights at T-Mobile Arena. Las Vegas is the only city with back-to-back dates on the U.S. leg of Sir Paul McCartney’s Freshen Up Tour, which will see the living legend on the biggest stage the city has to offer. McCartney, who turns 77 on June 18, is touring in support of his 17th solo album release, Egypt Station, which debuted last September, and his Freshen Up Tour is billed as a nearly three-hour ride through the singer’s epic career. Fans looking for that once-in-a-lifetime experience have already gobbled up the two Hot Sound packages, which include priority check-in, an invitation to sound check and a preshow reception, among other perks. Floor seats are now priced close to $2,000 on the secondary market, which is still worth it IMO. June 28 & 29, 8 p.m., paulmccartney.com

Tags: the beatles concerts the beatles love by cirque du soleil vegas concerts paul mccartney
Categories: Culture

Photography by Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry



Popular Posts



Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE