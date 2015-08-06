    

First Look: Lady Gaga Unveils Her 'Haus of Gaga' Exhibit in Vegas at Park MGM

By Gary Duff | May 31, 2019 | Culture

To coincide with the second leg of her Vegas residency, pop superstar Lady Gaga has unveiled a new exhibition, "Haus of Gaga," at Park MGM.

IMG_8286

"Lady Gaga and I wanted this experience to reflect the most iconic moments the Haus of Gaga has conceptualized during her career,” said Nicola Formichetti, Haus of Gaga creative director and curator of the exhibit, in a statement to the press. "Our vision for HAUS OF GAGA/LAS VEGAS is a space that will visually immerse fans into Lady Gaga’s most iconic moments that will leave them in awe."

IMG_8010

Of the 50 items on display at "Haus of Gaga," the most famous include Gaga's 2010 MTV Video Music Awards red meat dress, the singer's 2017 Super Bowl bodysuit by Versace and her 2010 Grammys galaxy-inspired Armani Prive gown. Other notable outfits include her 2009 VMAs bodysuit from her performance of "Paparazzi," as well as the headpiece from her 2009 music video for "Telephone" with Beyoncé.

IMG_8099

Select items from the exhibition will be sold at auction with proceeds benefitting the singer's Born This Way Foundation.

DSC_9532

Back in 2017, Gaga signed on to a two-year residency that kicked off in December of last year. The singer has scheduled performances in June, October and November with resale tickets available to the public.

DSC_9796

"Haus of Gaga" is open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day, and until midnight on show dates. Admission to the exhibit is free.

Photography by Cycy Sanders/Getty Images for Park MGM

