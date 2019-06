| May 31, 2019 | Calendar

Hosted by nonprofit Golden Rainbow, the 33rd annual Ribbon of Life event celebrates the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, Summer of Love. The event includes popular performances highlighting the three-day musical festival and its commitments to peace, love and music, and will raise funds to provide housing and financial assistance to people living with HIV/AIDS in Southern Nevada.

When: 6/23 at 1 PM

Where: Tropicana

