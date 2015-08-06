4th Annual Andiron White Party

| May 31, 2019 | Calendar

Let’s raise a toast to the fourth annual summer bash featuring flowing Champagne, savory wines and exquisite cuisine. Don your all-white Hamptons-style attire as you enjoy a DJ, dancing, photo booths and more fun activities and giveaways.

When: 6/22 at 7 PM

Where: Andiron Steak & Sea

For more information - click here